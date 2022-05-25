ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Former Vincennes police chief, wife arrested

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIwy1_0fqFilko00

VINCENNES — A former Vincennes police chief was arrested Wednesday on allegations he used more than $35,000 collected as evidence for personal use.

Dustin Luking, 48, is charged with theft, official misconduct and forgery. All three charges are felonies.

The criminal investigation began in July 2019. Luking resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.

According to Indiana State Police, during the investigation involving Dustin Luking, ISP Detective Sergeant Greg Ashby revealed over $35,000 had been taken from the evidence vault.

Luking allegedly used the funds for personal use.

An Indiana State Board of Accounts audit revealed several additional discrepancies involving Luking, according to ISP. The audit revealed over $14,000 was used by Luking for personal use between 2013-2016.

Luking's wife, Bethany J. Shelton Luking, 49, has also been arrested and charged with crimes.

In August 2019, Indiana State Police investigated a theft of prescription medication at the Bettye J. McCormick Senior Center in Vincennes where Shelton Luking was employed. Luking was charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Deceit.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Comments / 0

Related
WRTV

Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old from Columbus

COLUMBUS — Columbus Police are investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl last seen Friday night around 10 p.m. Police say Asa Watts was last seen in the 2600 block of Tally Road. Her family reported her missing and a Silver Alert was issued Saturday around 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Vincennes, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Vincennes, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Police Sergeant#Indiana State Police#Isp#Indy
WRTV

Tornado-warned storms leave damage across central Indiana

SHELBY COUNTY — Tornado-warned and severe storms left thousands of Hoosier without power and damage in multiple counties in central Indiana Saturday afternoon. As of 8:25 a.m. Sunday, more than 11,000 people were without power, according to Duke Energy's outage map . Duke says crews worked through the night to repair damage and repairs will continue throughout Sunday. Damage assessment is underway.
CENTRAL, IN
WRTV

WRTV

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy