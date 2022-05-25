Jayson Tatum Comments on Joel Embiid’s Second-Team All-NBA Selection

The Celtics star offered changes he wants to be made to the rules surrounding the All-NBA teams.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum commented on the All-NBA teams announced Tuesday after the final results sparked mixed reviews. The NBA world had issue with some selections on the coveted lists, specifically 76ers center Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia center was named second-team while Nuggets star Nikola Jokić made first-team. Jokić was named MVP and Embiid was the runner-up for the award after leading the NBA in scoring. Tatum, who was selected first-team All-NBA, offered his suggestion on possible changes to the current format that didn’t allow two centers to appear on one All-NBA team.

“I do think it probably should be positionless,” Tatum said. “Joel Embiid was second in MVP voting and made second-team. Doesn’t really make too much sense, right? I think it should just be the 15 best players.”

Tatum also suggested that maybe the voting system should take into account if the player was on a playoff team or maybe there should be a minimum amount of games played required to be selected. Tatum wasn’t selected to any of the All-NBA teams last season and added that the current format is just too broad and there should be more specifics on which players make an All-NBA team.

“The criteria, and how it’s voted is just so wide open,” Tatum said. “There’s no really set rules on who should qualify, and I think that was a frustrating part. But it happened. Do I think I was one of the best 15 players last year? A thousand percent.”

