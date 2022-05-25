ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Healthy Kids: Colorado Springs football player overcomes eating disorder

By Brynn Carman
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NZu9_0fqFibvY00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the U.S. as many as 10 in 100 young women suffer from an eating disorder, according to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry . However, there's a misconception that eating disorders don't affect boys and young men. Statistics vary, but it's believed around a quarter to a third of eating disorder patients are male.

Now, a 17-year-old football player shares his own struggles with anorexia.

"My eating disorder started the summer of 2020," says Shelten.

Like many teenagers, Shelten's life changed dramatically during the pandemic. He couldn't play football and says he became depressed without practice to look forward to. That's when Shelten started limiting his food and began obsessing about his weight.

"Restricting foods, not wanting to eat foods that they used to eat, cutting it into small portions, and only eating certain foods and things at once," says Shelten. "And really losing a lot of weight and just being more irritable and emotional and feeling tired all the time."

Thankfully for the Colorado Springs teen, his parents got him the treatment he needed.

"What really helped me was first of all just my parents taking me to the hospital," says Shelten.

Shelten spent two weeks at Children's Hospital Colorado, before continuing an eating disorder program for the next five months.

"The hospital really helped me to get mentally and physically and emotionally stable," says Shelten.

Shelten dreams of playing football in college and maybe even the pros one day, so talking to his teammates about his health was important, but far from easy. He says he's grateful his team has his back.

"I was a little nervous at first because it is something serious to me," says Shelten. "At first they didn't understand what that was but then as weeks went by they really started to understand and were very supportive of me."

Eating disorders can be caused by stress, poor nutritional habits, and food fads are relatively common problems for teens.

For more resources to help children with eating disorders, anxiety and depression click here .

The post Healthy Kids: Colorado Springs football player overcomes eating disorder appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: D11 7th-grader called a hero for actions during student’s seizure

A D11 middle-schooler is being recognized for stepping up during an emergency. Ignatius Barajas, a 7th-grader at North Middle School is being called a hero. While in Ms. Bricker's social studies class earlier this year, a fellow student started having a seizure. Ignatius didn't get scared or freeze up. He jumped into help immediately, alerting The post The School Buzz: D11 7th-grader called a hero for actions during student’s seizure appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Health
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado’s Boreal Toads are in Trouble and Need Our Help

Your Invitation to Join Team Toad: Help Monitor Boreal Toad Habitat with the Denver Zoo. Colorado’s boreal toads need our help if they’re going to survive. To prevent boreal toad populations from completely disappearing, the Denver Zoo is using their animal care expertise to breed these native amphibians at Denver Zoo and then release the tadpoles into the wild. This will also give wild populations more of a chance to build genetic resistance to the chytrid fungus.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘I Was Terrified’: Denver Students & Parents Filled With Panic After Possible Weapon Found On School Campus

DENVER (CBS4) – After recent mass shootings in Texas and Buffalo, fears ran high at Northfield High School in Denver after students were placed on lockdown on Thursday. Others ran as word spread of a possible gun inside the school. “I was terrified. A lot of my friends were texting ‘I love you. I hope you are okay. Are you safe?'” said Sabrina Vagi, a student. (credit: CBS) She hid outside for three hours. Police in camouflage scoured Northfield. Two people were taken into custody in building three near the gym where police found what they called a paint gun. A photo from a...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Depression
CBS Denver

More People Surrendering Pets As Denver Animal Shelter Reaches Capacity Crisis

DENVER (CBS4)– As more people adopted pets during the pandemic, the opposite is happening now. More pets are being surrendered to animal shelters. (credit: Getty Images) The Denver Animal Shelter has reached what they are calling a “capacity crisis” for dogs and small animals. They are asking the community for help. “People are going back to work, and travel is opening back up again. We see some of those animals coming back because they are no longer a good fit for the person’s lifestyle,” said Meghan Dillmore, Services Manager at the Denver Animal Shelter. So far this year, the shelter has seen a 35%...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Pueblo D60’s long list of remarkable grads

Graduations for Pueblo D60 begin Thursday and last through Saturday. There is a smorgasbord of remarkable graduates worth highlighting. Aly Ross is a Centennial Bulldog and Hurliman Scholar who is graduating as a junior! She’s already holding down two jobs, one being a Certified Nursing Assistant. Aly plans to attend UC Denver majoring in Biochemistry. The post The School Buzz: Pueblo D60’s long list of remarkable grads appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

How candidates plan to fix poor performance scores in District 11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs School District 11 continues its search for a new Superintendent. Tuesday, the Board of Directors held 90-minute interviews at the Tesla Professional Development Building auditorium with each of their final three candidates for the position. The finalists include Peter Hilts, Dr. Tammy Clementi, and Michael Gaal. Parents can The post How candidates plan to fix poor performance scores in District 11 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Westword

Jim Benemann's Long Goodbye From CBS4 Denver

Jim Benemann first landed a gig in Denver television news in the 1970s, and he's been a staple of the local airwaves for most of the years since then, primarily at CBS4 Denver, where he's held down one of the main anchor chairs since 2003. But this week, Benemann, a multi-time winner of Westword's Best of Denver award for top TV anchor, announced that he plans to retire at year's end.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting. It happened at Babilonia Bar near east Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds and evidence a third victim had...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Artist paints interactive community mural in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community coming together to make downtown Colorado Springs just a bit more beautiful. A new community mural where anyone walking by can add their own touch to the city and their own message. Many passersby adding messages of encouragement and hope to the wall. The artist, Annie Hong, spoke The post Artist paints interactive community mural in downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot in the parking lot of Babilonia Bar and Grill on the east side of town Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded to the bar after reports of a shooting and found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The post Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomes Diesel the therapy dog into their ranks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomed the newest member of their team, Diesel the wellness therapy dog. According to the department, Diesel's mission is to comfort firefighters and help them deal with the many stressors they face in their profession. Diesel has officially been sworn in, recognized by the City The post Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomes Diesel the therapy dog into their ranks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy