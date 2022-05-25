High school principal takes care of 12 horses, citing old Montana law

May 25 (UPI) -- A Montana high school principal had "his work cut out for him" when 12 students rode their horses to school -- and, in accordance with an old law, he had to take care of them.

Conrad Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Conrad High School Principal Raymond DeBruycker was required by law to care for 12 horses when students rode them to school on Monday.

"Montana has an old law saying if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal has to feed and tend to the horse throughout the day," the Facebook post said.

The district said the principal had "his work cut out for him" tending to the horses through the day.