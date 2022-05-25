Westbound Beltline at Todd Drive reopens following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive are back open after multiple lanes closed for roughly 45 minutes Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews with the City of Madison, Town of Madison and Dane County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the scene.

Sheriff’s officials could not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if anyone was injured.

