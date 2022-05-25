ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Westbound Beltline at Todd Drive reopens following crash

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSswx_0fqFiWSn00

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive are back open after multiple lanes closed for roughly 45 minutes Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews with the City of Madison, Town of Madison and Dane County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the scene.

Sheriff’s officials could not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if anyone was injured.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Residence, vehicle hit by overnight gunfire in Janesville; no injuries reported

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire overnight. Officers were initially called to the 200 block o South Jackson Street around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to an incident report. While searching the area, police found an unspecified number of shell casings. One area resident reported their residence...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Shots fired in Janesville neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shell casings were found in a Janesville neighborhood after the Janesville Police Department received a report about shots being fired Saturday morning. After arriving at the 200 block of S. Jackson St., someone on scene told police that shots were fired at their residence, according to the JPD.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Home damaged by gunfire after Dane Co. shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home was struck by gunfire multiple times Friday after the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reports two vehicles stopped on the street and one person started shooting. Deputies responded around 12:55 p.m. to the 4600 block of Dennis Drive, in the Town of Burke, for...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
Madison, WI
Cars
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

27-year-old killed in Vernon County vehicle crash

TOWN OF FOREST, Wis. (WKBT) – A 27-year-old man is dead following a crash in Vernon County involving four people Thursday. According to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, the crash occurred on County Road V in the Town of Forest shortly before 3 pm. 35-year-old Dustin Downing of Kendall crossed his truck past the centerline and into the path of an SUV carrying three people.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead, others hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person has died, and others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Thursday. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on May 26 at 2:49 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road V, north of State Highway 33 in the Town of Forest, near the City of Mount Tabor.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MFD sets trailer ablaze during Brat Fest side-by-side burn demonstration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department, in partnership with the National Fire Sprinkler Association, set a trailer ablaze at Brat Fest Saturday afternoon to demonstrate the importance of fire sprinklers. Brat Fest attendees had the opportunity to feel the heat while witnessing two fires; one fire took place...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beltline#Channel 3000
wearegreenbay.com

Woman airlifted after rollover crash in Sheboygan County

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle in Sheboygan County. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on May 27 around 12 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on County Raod J in Plymouth. The crash was described as a single-vehicle rollover crash.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
nbc15.com

3 hurt in Madison stabbings overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after three people were stabbed early Thursday morning. According to an incident report, the stabbing happened in 1500 block of North Stoughton Road at 1:06 a.m. Officials say the suspect left the scene before police arrived. All three victims were...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities recovered a body Friday afternoon from the La Crosse River in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: 3 people stabbed at Club LaMark, suspect at large

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were stabbed at a Madison bar early Thursday morning, city police said. The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at Club LaMark near the intersection of North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue. ﻿ According to a press release, the three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect. Further...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US 14 eastbound lanes at Haight Farm reopen after crash

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a car crash was all clear early Thursday morning after it caused all eastbound lanes to be blocked on Highway 14, near Haight Farm Rd. UPDATE: Man killed in wrong-way crash with semi on Highway 14 in Fitchburg According to the Department of Transportation, the lanes were blocked for almost five...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy