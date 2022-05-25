ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc Become Voice Actors for ‘Lightyear’

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGwTI_0fqFiSvt00

The F1 Ferrari drivers are going ‘to infinity and beyond.’

Get ready Ferrari fans, you will soon be able to hear from two of your favorite drivers on the big screen.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc traded in driving to be voice actors for a day for the latest Disney Pixar feature film, “Lightyear,” the team announced Wednesday. The duo voiced the same character with Leclerc doing the Italian version while Sainz did the Spanish.

This new movie tells the origin story of beloved character Buzz Lightyear, who first entered the Disney franchise in 1995 with “Toy Story.”

Ferrari, however, did not reveal what character their stars were playing, instead highlighting the release dates for Disney’s latest film—June 15 for Italy and June 17 in Spain.

Voiceovers like this are not unheard of among Formula One drivers. Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel all took part in the English, Spanish and German versions of “Cars 3,” respectively.

More Formula One Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Reuters

Mercedes drivers all shaken up after Monaco practice

MONACO, May 27 (Reuters) - Monaco's unforgiving street circuit proved a bone-jarring, eye-popping ride for Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on Friday as they wrestled with bouncing cars and a bumpy surface. The champions were struggling on a hot afternoon as Ferrari's local hero Charles Leclerc and Spanish...
MERCEDES, TX
Rolling Stone

Israeli Superstar Noa Kirel Says She Learned Spanish for ‘Dale Promo’ From Telenovelas

Click here to read the full article. Get you a girl who can sing in three languages. On Friday, Israeli superstar Noa Kirel flaunted her moves and Spanish-speaking skills as she joined Puerto Rican reggaetonero Metro the Savage on “Dale Promo.” In the song’s video, an exclusive Rolling Stone premiere, Kirel is seen wearing a luscious blonde hair for the first time. She tells Rolling Stone the song is about “having a man who is confident and secure enough with himself that he’s not threatened by the presence of strong females.” The accompanying clip matches the track’s energy with “crazy dance...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actors#Disney Pixar#Italian#Spanish#German#F1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

70K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy