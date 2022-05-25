ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart apologizes for selling Juneteenth ice cream

By Lauren Barry
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbap0_0fqFiNlU00

After receiving social media backlash for selling ice cream marketed as a “Juneteenth” product, Walmart has apologized.

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” said the company in a statement sent to CBS MoneyWatch . “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize.”

Walmart also told the outlet it will review its products and remove items when appropriate.

In a Twitter thread posted Monday , CEO, author and activist Eunique Jones Gibson shared a photo of the ice cream explained that the “Celebration Edition Juneteenth Ice Cream” product with “swirled red velvet and cheesecake” was produced by the Balchem Company.

Both Balchem and Walmart have top executive teams made up of primarily – if not all – white people.

“It’s problematic when white owned brands and companies treat Juneteenth as another commercialized (co-opt) opportunity void of any commitments to the AA community, change or simple understanding of what Juneteenth is,” said Gibson’s Twitter thread.

She recommends buying red velvet cake ice cream “this Juneteenth and beyond” from Black owned company Creamalicious , which is available at Target.

However, the Juneteenth ice cream is not the only questionable product bearing the holiday name that is sold at Walmart. A listing for a “ 1865 Celebrate African American Freedom Day ” shirt shows a white model in a bizarre garment that reads “July 4 Juneteenth 1865 because my ancestors weren’t free in 1976.”

According to the National Museum for African American History and Culture , Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, the day in 1865 when 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free – two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed all slaves in the country.

“Juneteenth marks our country’s second independence day,” said the museum. “Although it has long celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans.”

Last year, President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a national holiday . Shortly after, Balchem applied for a trademark on the word.

“But why? Why was it important for this company to “own” Juneteenth in this category? Isn’t that a little anti-Juneteenth… ya know… ownership and all,” said Gibson. Her photo of the ice cream showed a package with yellow, green and red as well as two hands, one with a Juneteenth flag wristband.

“The commodification of Juneteenth is reminiscent of the commodification of Kwanzaa in the 1990s,” said The Root this week . “Apparently, all you need to do is give products Pan-African colors to know the holiday being celebrated is about Black people.
Walmart is notoriously known for its products with poor quality/low prices for customers. It has also been critiqued for years for unlivable wages, inhumane working conditions and insufficient health care for its employees.”

A listing for Balchem’s Juneteenth trademark application identified it as “dead” with and said it was “abandoned” on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Walmart Adds a Unique Taco Bell Menu Item

While fried chicken in the shape of a taco will occasionally pop up in dishes like KFC Singapore's Mac 'N Cheese Kentaco, it was Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Taco Bell that truly set off the trend. First introduced in 2017, the Naked Chicken Chalupa stands...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Joel Eisenberg

Krispy Kreme Secrets and Rumors: Is the Company Closing All Stores in 2022?

The controversial chain has withstood a host of legal challenges and filed for bankruptcy. Today, new strategies have been implemented and some are speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org,Mashed.com, ScrapeHero.com, Investors.KrispyKreme.com, Google.com, and Eater.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why McDonald's Franchisees Are Furious About A New Company Rule

Update 5/12/22: This story has been updated to include a statement from McDonald's. Multi-billion-dollar businesses might seem like well-oiled machines on the surface, but that's rarely the case. In fact, one might find that the mega-brands that frequently update their offerings are the ones that bring in the most business.
BUSINESS
Narcity USA

A Toddler Ordered 31 Cheeseburgers With His Mom's Phone & He Left DoorDash A Great Tip

A toddler from Texas can cross "order a pile of cheeseburgers" off his bucket list, after apparently using his mom's phone to place a McDonald's order on DoorDash. Kelsey Burkhalter Golden says she received a mysterious DoorDash delivery of 31 cheeseburgers last week, after her 2-year-old son Barrett placed the order in secret, reports Kris 6 News. The boy dropped $61.58 on the McDonald's order, and he also left a generous $16 tip, she told the outlet.
MCDONALD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White People#Food Drink#Cbs Moneywatch#The Balchem Company#Balchem#Aa#Creamalicious#Target
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.
TAMPA, FL
TheStreet

Popeyes Is Doing Something Different With Its Chicken Sandwich

Since launching the chicken sandwich craze in 2019, Popeyes largely sat back and watched competitors try to recreate the astronomical success of a piece of fried chicken put between a brioche bun with two pickles. While chains like KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report, Chick-Fil-A and even Taco...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Fried Chicken Might Taste Different From The Deli

There are certain foods we leave to the professionals instead of making at home, and fried chicken definitely falls into this category for many people. Even when seasoned chefs attempt to make it on competition shows like "Top Chef," viewers and the judges on the show are on pins and needles, waiting for disaster to strike. While the chef is making the fried chicken, they list the dozens of things that could go wrong, and in order to achieve crispy, golden brown perfection, all the stars have to align. If these confident chefs are wary of it, then that leaves home cooks especially intimidated by a seemingly simple dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer in the US. The sun does not always agree--and it never agrees astronomically--but it is nonetheless the moment when we start thinking about how to savor every bit of sunlight available for the next few months. To celebrate the weekend, often marked...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AOL Corp

Baby formula shortages: Here is how to keep your baby healthy and fed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As if having a newborn during a pandemic isn’t hard enough, ongoing formula shortages have thrust new parents into a state of panic. Get deals and shopping advice delivered...
HEALTH
WebMD

Chocolate Company Recalls Products Made With JIF

The Coblentz Chocolate Company of Walnut Creek, Ohio, recalled more than a dozen products that were made with JIF peanut butter and may be contaminated with salmonella, the company said in an announcement posted on the FDA website. The chocolate recall is “a direct result” of the JIF peanut butter...
WALNUT CREEK, OH
BBC

Owner who gave injured dog DIY staple surgery banned

A dog owner who attempted DIY surgery with a stapler has been banned from keeping dogs for seven years. Aftab Karim, of Huddersfield, claimed he could not afford vet fees when his dog, Luna, was bitten by another dog. The RSPCA was alerted to concerns about the animal, and found...
ANIMALS
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy