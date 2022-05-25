Keystone Mission hoping to bring transitional family housing to Wilkes-Barre

The Beyond the Hill tour provides an opportunity to learn about the history of city neighborhoods, get a glimpse of ongoing redevelopment projects and little-known gems, and explore private gardens. The tour will include stops in four Scranton neighborhoods- East Mountain, Nay Aug Park, North Scranton, and Downtown. Participants will get a sneak peek at ongoing progress being made at the Laceworks Village (former Scranton Lace complex) and the former Parodi Cigar Company, tour the Tripp House and the Marine Corps League Museum, see a special exhibit of original garden plans from Frederick Law Olmstead at the Albright Memorial Library, and get their fill of green spaces at Sweeney’s Beach, the Memorial Rose Garden in nay Aug Park, and duck behind the gates to see three private gardens on East Mountain. A tour book and map with a suggested driving route will be provided. Guests are advised to allow four hours to complete this expanded tour.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO