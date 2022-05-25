ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Keystone Mission hoping to bring transitional family housing to Wilkes-Barre

 3 days ago
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — UPDATE:. After hearing testimony, the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Board voted and approved the zoning ordinance to allow for transitional housing at the former Thomas C Thomas building. Original story:. Currently, there is nowhere for people to go in the city of Wilkes-Barre if they experience homelessness...

Bowling alley in Luzerne County shutting its doors

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Saturday is the end for a popular bowling alley in Luzerne County. The Bowl Arena and Ten Pin Lounge along Susquehanna Boulevard in West Hazleton will close its doors for good in just a few hours after more than 50 years in business. It first...
‘Swingin’ on Vine’ fundraiser returns to Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people booked it to downtown Scranton this evening for a cause. They were there to support public libraries. The pandemic forced the Scranton Public Library to shelve its largest annual fundraiser for the last two years. Friday night it returned full force as guests danced the night away in […]
Beyond the Hill: A Tour of Our Favorite Places

The Beyond the Hill tour provides an opportunity to learn about the history of city neighborhoods, get a glimpse of ongoing redevelopment projects and little-known gems, and explore private gardens. The tour will include stops in four Scranton neighborhoods- East Mountain, Nay Aug Park, North Scranton, and Downtown. Participants will get a sneak peek at ongoing progress being made at the Laceworks Village (former Scranton Lace complex) and the former Parodi Cigar Company, tour the Tripp House and the Marine Corps League Museum, see a special exhibit of original garden plans from Frederick Law Olmstead at the Albright Memorial Library, and get their fill of green spaces at Sweeney’s Beach, the Memorial Rose Garden in nay Aug Park, and duck behind the gates to see three private gardens on East Mountain. A tour book and map with a suggested driving route will be provided. Guests are advised to allow four hours to complete this expanded tour.
2022 Home & Backyard Giveaway

MOOSIC, Pa. — Give your living space an upgrade with Home & Backyard and The Factory!. One grand prize winner will receive all six of these great prizes:. 1. Four Adirondack Chairs valued at $659 each. 2. One Poly Triple Glider valued at $2,129. 3. One Firepit valued at...
UPMC donates former Sunbury Hospital

SUNBURY, Pa. — The former UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital was a staple in the city for many years. In early 2020, the hospital closed after more than 100 years. The building has been vacant ever since. But that won't be the case for long, according to officials from the health system. UPMC announced it is donating the building to an economic development group called DRIVE. DRIVE works to develop new businesses in a five-county area of central Pennsylvania.
Annual carnival back in Jessup for Memorial Day weekend

JESSUP, Pa. — Festivities are also taking place at the Jessup Hose Company #2 on Hill Street as the fire company presents its 30th annual carnival going through Monday. There are rides, games, and food for attendees to enjoy. There will also be live music at different points throughout...
Two-Day Furniture Sale To Benefit Monroe County Habitat for Humanity

Is that old patio set in need of a modern update? Are you looking to save money while supporting a local nonprofit? If so, you will not want to miss this. On the weekend of June 4 and 5, the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH) will host a two-day truckload sale of their warehouse items from 9 AM to 3 PM on both days. The sale will be at the corner of Rt 611 & Rimrock Rd/Bartonsville Ave, 3453 Rt 611, Bartonsville, PA 18321.
16 To The Rescue: Remington

DALLAS, Pa. — This week, we are back at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Luzerne County, checking in on an old friend. Remington still has not found his forever home, and rescue workers do not know why. They know he would make a family so happy. "The big...
RBMN receives first frac sand unit train

Reading & Northern took delivery of its first unit train of frac sand around 10:30 a.m. on May 15. Norfolk Southern Railroad delivered the 75-car train to Reading & Northern’s North Reading Yard where R&N crews were on hand to receive the train and take it to R&N’s Sand Storage facility in Pittston.
Route 611 reopens in Monroe County

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Road closed signs have come down, and traffic is flowing again on Route 611 in Delaware Water Gap. The road is back open after heavy rains washed parts of it nearly two months ago. "I really thought it was going to take out an...
Yonkers gambler challenges PA criminal debt collection

A Yonkers plumber who likes to gamble is suing to stop a Pennsylvania district attorney from collecting a casino debt. Richard L. Solano sued the Luzerne County district attorney on May 23 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, White Plains, accusing the D.A., Stefanie J. Salvantis, of unconstitutionally using a criminal law to enforce a civil debt.
