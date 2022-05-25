ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Rocks Cannes With 10-Minute Standing Ovation

By Nancy Tartaglione and Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Zr7L_0fqFiEox00

Click here to read the full article.

Baz Luhrmann ’s Elvis strutted its way up the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this evening for the film’s world premiere which was greeted by explosive applause inside the Palais.

The crowd got to its feet during the end credits on the Warner Bros title, clapping in rhythm before the lights came up, and remained standing for 10 minutes to mark a 2022 record so far at the festival.

Amid shouts of “Bravo!” from the crowd, an emotional Luhrmann told the audience inside the Lumière Theatre he’d had a “bit of an epiphany” because “30 years ago my wife and I made a little film called Strictly Ballroom ” and the one exhibitor who had given him one screen said, “That is the worst film I have ever seen, and you have ruined the career of Pat [Thomson],” who went on to win Best Actress from the Australian Film Academy posthumously.

‘Elvis’ Review: Tom Hanks And Austin Butler In Baz Luhrmann’s Musical Feast Of A Biopic

“Anyway,” added Luhrmann, “we went up the coast and I had very long hair. We were staying in a trailer park, and I was saying, ‘This film thing is never really going to work out,’ so I started shaving my hair off and I got a call on the telephone and it was a Frenchman. … On the phone somebody said, ‘Hello, my name is Pierre Rissient, I am from the Cannes Film Festival , and we have seen your film and we would like to offer you a 12 o’clock screening at the Palais.'” Ultimately, Luhrmann and Strictly Ballroom “were in this Palais … and at the end of the performance, I remember a security guard came over and said, ‘Monsieur, from this moment on, your life will never be the same again.’ And it wasn’t.”

Luhrmann noted that, while making Elvis , “I really believed that we would come to Cannes, but then the Covid came and the film was shut down and it was never going to happen, but for the bravery of Tom [Hanks] to come back and the bravery of this cast and this crew to go on through Covid and finish this film. And we are back in Cannes . And to see these streets so full of people who love movies of every form of life, every kind of movie, says so much more about what this place means and what it means to be back in the cinema. For that we are eternally grateful, Cannes. … All I can say is, merci beaucoup, merci beaucoup .”

Ahead of the screening, guests arrived to the strains of Elvis Presley classics including “Hound Dog” and “Jailhouse Rock.” Stars Austin Butler , Hanks and Olivia DeJonge were in attendance, as well as Priscilla Presley, whom the latter portrays in the film.

In his review , Deadline’s Pete Hammond called Elvis a “visual and vocal feast of a movie.”

The story explores Elvis Presley’s (Butler) life and music as seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years. Luhrmann said at CinemaCon last month that Elvis covers three versions of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll: as a rebel, as a Hollywood star and in his Vegas twilight. All unfolds against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Also central to the journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, his wife of six years, Priscilla Presley.

Also at CinemaCon, Luhrmann explained: “Elvis is kind of the original superhero. He rises so high, then finds his Kryptonite and falls so low, and then a beautiful, powerful tragedy ensues.”

Warner Bros begins offshore rollout for Elvis on June 22 and releases domestically on June 24.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Ray Liotta Remembered By Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Seth Rogen, More: “A Sweet, Playful And Passionate Collaborator”

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates…Tributes to actor Ray Liotta have begun flooding in following the stunning revelation in Deadline of his death today at age 67, with colleagues remembering him not only for his artistic gifts, but also for his character, and a demeanor at odds with that of his most iconic characters. “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” wrote Lorraine Bracco, who starred with Liotta in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas....
NFL
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Claire Denis
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Eva Longoria Steals the Cannes Red Carpet in Gorgeous Disco-Ball Gown

Let’s just say, Eva Longoria completely shut down the red carpet with her disco-inspired look. On Wednesday, the Desperate Housewives star attended an exclusive movie screening for Top Gun: Maverick at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The 47-year-old actress made her grand entrance on the red carpet, donning a custom-made Cristina Ottaviano ombré silver dress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Jailhouse Rock#Film Star#Warner Bros#Australian#Frenchman
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Costar Diane McBain Remembers Why The King Had ‘Trouble’ on 1966’s ‘Spinout’ Film

While Elvis Presley is most well-known for his singing career, the King also made a name for himself as an actor, starring with Diane McBain at one point. The two legends worked together on “Spinout,” a 1966 film following singer and race car driver Mike McCoy. Mike has to choose between marrying the girl he loves or driving her father’s car in a famous race. He’s also pursued by two other women, including McBain’s character.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to “Spectacular” ‘Elvis’ Biopic: “It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn’t Here to See it”

Lisa Marie Presley took to Twitter this weekend to continue reflecting on the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died nearly two years ago. Presley also shared her appreciation for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, which chronicles the life of her father, Elvis Presley — and the immense disappointment that her son will never get to see the film. Presley began by acknowledging that she hasn’t posted in quite some time because “there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.” Benjamin, the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough, died in July...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey Explains Why She Refused To Do Her Iconic Lift With Patrick Swayze Until The Day It Was Filmed

Dirty Dancing is a movie that teaches audiences what physical chemistry looks like between two people – the way that two bodies can be in sync with each other through the beautiful expression of dancing. We remember the film for the insane spark between actors Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, the quotable “No one puts Baby in a corner,” and the infamous lift scene. Believe it or not, however, Grey actually refused to do the iconic lift with Swayze until the day it was filmed.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Deadline

86K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy