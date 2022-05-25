ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Audubon County Supervisors hopeful to make IT hire soon

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Audubon) The vacant IT Position in Audubon County is getting closer to being filled.

Eight applicants have submitted their name for the opening according to Doug Sorensen. Applications have been passed along to ICIT. “It’s a statewide group of IT professionals and they are very helpful to us with the hiring. When you are hiring someone in information technology you need the advice of people who actually know that field.”

Sorensen says the board would like to have interviews completed in the next week so a job offer can be made by June.

In other news, the Supervisor’s Chairman admits there has been an adjustment period with the new Tyler Financial Software. “It’s been very cumbersome and everyone is struggling with it. We are trying to figure out how to get everybody operational on the software. It has been installed and they’ve gone live with it, but they are really having trouble. I suggested we maybe reach out to neighboring counties that have already done it and been trained on it. Maybe put together a network with some other counties to get some help.”

Sorensen says all of the training that Audubon County employees have received is being done remotely. “It has been a very painful conversion. The training has been very problematic and lax.”

Sorensen says they spoke this week with representative from Dorsey-Whitney which will help the Supervisors work on a county wide tax abatement plan over the next 6-8 weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Marion County Historical Society to Hold Pioneer Days

The Marion County Historical Society will hold its Pioneer Days on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 in the Marion County Historical Village in Marion County Park. On Friday, June 3, starting at 7:00 pm, there will be music and then there will be movies under the stars beginning at dusk around 9:00 pm. On Saturday, June 4, all Historical Village buildings will be open from 8:00 am-12:00 pm. The Knights of Columbus will have a breakfast at 8:00 am, lunch will be from 11:00 am-2:00 pm and the Marion County Historical Society will hold their annual Hall of Fame Induction at 2:30 pm at the Valley Chapel.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bond Issues for Fire Station and Community Pool discussed by Audubon City Council

(Audubon) The Audubon City Council tabled a pair of bonding opportunities during a special meeting on Monday. Representatives from the fire department were on hand to present their request to bond for a new fire station. Mayor Barb Jacobsen says, “They have been talking with an engineer from JEO as well as USDA for some funding and so forth. It turns out the cost of the fire station would have the city exceed their debt limit for what is currently proposed. So the council basically tabled the request at this point trying to get more information to see what kind of cost cutting measures can be done.”
AUDUBON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Audubon County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Audubon County, IA
City
Audubon, IA
1380kcim.com

Berlau Will Remain As CCSD Superintendent; Responds To Public On Investigation In Admin. Bullying Complaints

Superintendent, Dr. Casey Berlau, will remain at the helm of the Carroll Community School District (CCSD) for the 2022/23 school year. Last week, the Centerville Community School District announced Berlau was one of four finalists in their search for a new lead administrator, but the position was offered to North Hill Elementary Principal, Mark Taylor. Centerville’s search for a new superintendent began in March when their current superintendent announced his plans to retire at the end of the current fiscal year. Berlau, who has been with CCSD since 2019, says his interest in the position was the result of wanting to be closer to family in that part of the state.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Third Story in Series: Cass County Attorney Candidates Discuss Issues

(Atlantic) Three candidates are running in the Republican June 7 Primary election for Cass County Attorney. Incumbent Vanessa Strazdas, challengers Jay Mez and Robert Engler. Candidates addressed the topic during Monday’s candidate’s forum on KS95.7 and video streamed on westerniowatoday.com. Where do you put sentencing on drug cases-rehab first or suspended sentence?
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ernst Presses Vilsack on Fertilizer Costs, Supply Chain Challenges, and Admin’s Expansive 30×30 Conservation Scheme

(Washington D.C) Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst appearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee on Thursday, questioned U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. The Senator from Red Oak addressed fertilizer costs and how supply chain challenges impact the ag community. Ernst asked Ag Secretary Vilsack what actions to lower input prices...
RED OAK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icit#Supervisor#Tyler Financial Software#Dorsey Whitney
Western Iowa Today

Temporary closure of Iowa 92 east of Carson begins June 1

(Carson) A project to repair the Iowa 92 bridge over Jordan Creek one mile east of Carson will require closing Iowa 92 in both directions between U.S. 59 and Pottawattamie County Road M-47 starting Wednesday, June 1 at 7 a.m., weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office. The closure is expected to be in place until August 18.
CARSON, IA
WHO 13

Polk County hospitals operating at limited capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County hospitals are being forced to operate at limited capacity. According to the Polk County Medical Coordination Center, the demand for patient beds is greater than the number of beds available. Staffing shortages in hospitals across the county are also affecting the amount of patients that can be cared for. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KCCI.com

Record attendance reported at Asian heritage festival in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Asian heritage festival, CelebrAsian, is reporting record attendance numbers after day one yesterday. The festivities continued this morning with a stacked lineup of fun. Vendors and volunteers dressed in cultural clothing, celebrating Asian traditions. Food trucks lined Locust Street serving up traditional cuisine.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ribbon Cutting held for the Atlantic Animal Shelter

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting for the Atlantic Animal Shelter this morning. Kris Erickson, Animal Control Officer, said the process of adding onto and upgrading the shelter began about two years ago. COVID put the project on hold for a little while, but the shelter was finally completed in January.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Interstate changes coming soon in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) Two major changes to the interstate near I-29/I-480/West Broadway will occur late this week and early next week. On Friday, May 27 by 6 a.m., eastbound I-480/West Broadway will be shifted to its new permanent alignment. The southbound I-29 ramp to Avenue G will be closed beginning Tuesday,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jerry Ray Jamison Obituary

Graveside funeral services for Jerry Ray Jamison of Elliott will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Hillside Cemetery at Elliott, Iowa. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 p.m. to -7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak, Iowa.
ELLIOTT, IA
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lawmaker Joining Coast Guard Auxiliary

(Des Moines, IA) — A western Iowa legislator cast his final vote in the Iowa House late last (Monday) night and then announced he was leaving for basic training for the U-S Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says members of the group are unpaid volunteers. The 62-year-old Jacobsen says for the past eight months he’s been getting fit and losing weight in order to qualify for basic training. He’s joining about 21-thousand other Americans who are volunteers in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jacobsen says it will give him a new perspective on protecting Iowa’s waterways and flood prevention. Jacobsen is not seeking reelection to the House, but is considering a run for the state senate in 2024. Jacobsen is an attorney and a trust officer in a bank.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy