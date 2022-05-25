Audubon County Supervisors hopeful to make IT hire soon

(Audubon) The vacant IT Position in Audubon County is getting closer to being filled.

Eight applicants have submitted their name for the opening according to Doug Sorensen. Applications have been passed along to ICIT. “It’s a statewide group of IT professionals and they are very helpful to us with the hiring. When you are hiring someone in information technology you need the advice of people who actually know that field.”

Sorensen says the board would like to have interviews completed in the next week so a job offer can be made by June.

In other news, the Supervisor’s Chairman admits there has been an adjustment period with the new Tyler Financial Software. “It’s been very cumbersome and everyone is struggling with it. We are trying to figure out how to get everybody operational on the software. It has been installed and they’ve gone live with it, but they are really having trouble. I suggested we maybe reach out to neighboring counties that have already done it and been trained on it. Maybe put together a network with some other counties to get some help.”

Sorensen says all of the training that Audubon County employees have received is being done remotely. “It has been a very painful conversion. The training has been very problematic and lax.”

Sorensen says they spoke this week with representative from Dorsey-Whitney which will help the Supervisors work on a county wide tax abatement plan over the next 6-8 weeks.