Springfield, MA

Local school officials react to Texas school shooting

By Kate Wilkinson
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students across the country went into classrooms following Tuesday’s tragedy. And schools had to be ready to support them.

Gunman shot grandmother before running into school, Gov. Abbott says

What happened two thousand miles away is being felt here at home, and teachers are having to answer students’ questions.

Letters from a number of school districts came out in the last 24 hours offering support to parents and students and going through the safety and mental health resources that are available.

22News spoke with Tracy Sasanecki, the President of the Springfield Education Association, who was a counselor before she took the role. She said what’s missing from the conversation around school shootings is honesty.

“Take the time to process it,” Sasanecki said. “We can’t just go say business as usual. ABC’s, 1-2-3’s. For most of our kids, that’s not the answer. And to act like things like this hasn’t happened or it doesn’t affect anyone is I think a disservice.”

The Massachusetts Teachers’ Association put out a statement calling for an expansion of the background check system and calling for more school nurses and guidance counselors.

