MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Walk through the doors of Ball and Chain in Little Havana, and you’ll be transported to a place 90 miles to the south and to a time many years in the past. The timeless Calle Ocho hot spot has been in business since 1935. The history is evident in every nook and cranny. Operations manager Leidy Lozano told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo the owners are all about authenticity and tradition. “They want to keep their traditional style, Cuban atmosphere like when you walk in you are in a little piece of Cuba with all these singers that came by,” said Lozano. Singers including Billie...

2 DAYS AGO