Mass. lawmakers speak on Texas deadly school shooting

BOSTON (WWLP) – The mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas was the deadliest school shooting in the state’s history. 22News talked to local lawmakers about the incident.

The shooting that took place in Texas Tuesday shook the entire country, including those on Beacon Hill. The massacre in Uvalde marks the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook. The 18-year old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers, barricaded himself in a single classroom, armed with an AR-style rifle.

Lawmakers pointed to what should be done to help stop these shootings from happening.

Springfield Representative Bud Williams said, “We have great background checks, but until we get universal background checks throughout the country, we’ll continue to have problems.”

“If there’s something more that can be done, we certainly will take a look. Children shouldn’t have to worry, elementary children shouldn’t have to worry about going to school, their parents should not have to worry about sending their children to school,” said Senate President Karen Spilka.

House Speaker Ron Mariano had a strong message for Texas lawmakers, “I think they have to look deep down into their souls and see what are they doing to stop this, what are they doing to bring Texas into the mainstream of American culture and American life, because they certainly are not examples of a state that I would want to live in.”

There is currently legislation on Beacon Hill that would ban assault weapon manufacturing in the state, and another relative to the distribution and creation of ghost guns here in the Commonwealth. 22News will follow that legislation and provide you with updates once it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.