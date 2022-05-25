ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trauma Informed Awareness Day comes one day after Texas school massacre

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Wednesday is the fourth annual Trauma Informed Awareness Day in Illinois-a day set aside to recognize trauma and healing, especially in children.

Experts from various fields took part in a webinar along with some elected officials and policy makers. It was not lost on the panelists that Trauma Informed Awareness Day comes just after another mass shooting at an elementary school-this time in Uvalde, Texas.

Carol Wiley is the director of wellness with the Illinois State Board of Education.

"I am a mom that just came from an awards assembly and I think about the parents that woke up today that won't get to go to that awards assembly, and my heart breaks for that and it breaks for every child that has gone through trauma that doesn't have an adult next to them championing them, helping them work through it- connecting them with the services that they need," she said.

Colleen Cicchetti, the Executive Director of Center for Childhood Resilience and a Clinical Psychologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, said that everyone can agree that the children are not well.

"Days where the question comes up of how to have these difficult conversations with our kids and convince them that adults are protecting them and creating a protective shield is disrupted."

