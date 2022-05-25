ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mundy Township, MI

MDOT to perform emergency repairs on Hill Road overpass after Wednesday crash

By Joey Oliver
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MUNDY TWP., MI – Road crews plan to perform emergency repairs on the Hill Road overpass over US-23 after a crash closed the northbound...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Tree service workers escape serious injury when tree falls on truck

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two workers from a tree service escaped injury when a tree fell on their truck while they drove south of Grand Blanc on Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the truck from Paul's Tree Care in Waterford was driving down Groveland Road near Edgewood Road in Groveland Township around 5 p.m. when the large oak tree crashed onto them.
GRAND BLANC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Mundy Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot#Overpass#Road Work#Traffic Accident
The Flint Journal

U.S. Coast Guard closing seasonal Holland station, crews will move to Grand Haven

HOLLAND, MI -- The United States Coast Guard is closing one of its Michigan stations on Lake Michigan. The Coast Guard announced Thursday that it will be consolidating crews and assets from its seasonal station in Holland into its station in Grand Haven. A seasonal Lake Superior station in Grand Marais, Minnesota is also being folded into the USCG’s Duluth station.
HOLLAND, MI
WNEM

Michigan sheriff recalls response to Oxford following deadly Texas shooting

Our top stories this morning, no criminal charges coming in a series of events involving a man wrongly accused of shoplifting, a man was arrested after police say he brought a toy gun to the Genesee County Jail and pointed it at people in the lobby, and Michigan business owner Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit to try and get on the August primary ballot.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Flint Journal

AAA Michigan offering free rides to impaired drivers during Memorial Day weekend

DEARBORN, MI – Michigan is one of several states where AAA is offering its “tow to go” service for impaired drivers during Memorial Day Weekend. The service, provided from 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, is free, but AAA views it as “the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road” and asks that it be treated as a backup plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Michigan State Police investigating larceny

MARSHALL, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police, a motor vehicle was robbed of a white DJI Spark drone in a black case. The theft happened on May 10, police say, and took place at Jorgensen Steel Machining and Fabrication in Tekonsha, MI. Police also described the suspect as...
MARSHALL, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy