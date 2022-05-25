ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Whoopi Goldberg: I’ll ‘punch somebody’ if another GOPer laments Texas massacre

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Whoopi Goldberg slammed Republicans in the aftermath of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — declaring that she would “punch somebody” if another GOP lawmaker offered condolences to victims’ families instead of backing gun control.

“The View” panelist and her co-hosts weighed in during a Wednesday episode dominated by discussions about the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. Teen gunman Salvador Ramos shot and killed at least 19 children and two teachers in a fourth-grade classroom.

The left-leaning Goldberg ripped the GOP after playing clips of remarks from two prominent Democrats — President Biden and Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut — who demanded that Republicans support the passage of enhanced gun control measures following the mass shooting.

“What are we doing? Why are we always at square one with this? And I swear to God, if I see another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken, I’m gonna go punch somebody,” Goldberg said .

“I can’t take it. And their thoughts and prayers — if your thoughts and prayers were really with everybody, you’d have done something by now. It’s not like anybody’s not trying to make this happen. What the hell is going on?” she added.

A law enforcement member lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
AP

Goldberg’s co-host Joy Behar agreed with her heated remarks toward the GOP.

“I want them to stop gaslighting me also. Stop saying it’s not guns that kill people, it’s people that kill people. It’s guns that kill people, okay? Stop saying the opposite. Stop saying that mental illness is behind this,” Behar said. “There’s mental illness in every country in the world, and they don’t have this problem.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) delivered a floor speech urging Republicans to reach a compromise on a pair of bills that would strengthen background check requirements for firearm purchases.

Chuck Schumer urged his Republican colleagues to work with Democrats on two pieces of gun safety legislation.
AFP via Getty Images

Ramos legally purchased the two semi-automatic rifles he used in the massacre, according to reports. Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the mass shooting — one of the worst in the nation’s history.

Republican Ted Cruz of Texas is among the GOP lawmakers who argue that gun control measures aren’t the proper solution.

“Inevitably when there’s a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Cruz told CNN.

poppy 3
3d ago

He would have gotten a gun either way. He’s a mental case with a junkie mother and no father. Gun laws are not going to fix this mental problem we are having! Isn’t murder illegal? A new law is not going to help!

