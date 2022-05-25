New plan includes New York City street vendors in future reform decisions

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three weeks after a street vendor was filmed being handcuffed inside a Brooklyn subway station, Mayor Eric Adams released his plan to “reform and modernize” the way New York City handles vending regulations.

According to a press release, the reform will eliminate “red tape” and support business development for vendors. The New York City Council said it wants to “balance the needs of street vendors, brick-and-mortar businesses, and consumers, while expanding economic opportunity and safety.”

The city and Adams took suggestions from the Street Vendor Advisory Board during the process. Board members worked for six months to develop the 16 suggestions, including the creation of Small Business Services for vendors and expanding the city’s Green Cart Program.

“Now, for the first time ever, thanks to the passage of Local Law 18, street vendors are included with other stakeholders in deciding the future of their industry,” the NYC Street Vendor Justice Coalition wrote in a statement. “The report issued by the Street Vendor Advisory Board is a strong first step in updating the city’s outdated, inefficient and unjust vending system. We are excited by these impactful, common-sense policy suggestions.”

A list of the recommendations put forward is below:

Introducing business supports tailored to street vendors at New York City’s Department of Small Business Services (SBS)

Enhancing the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Green Cart Program to improve access to fresh produce for NYCHA residents

Cutting red tape to simplify requirements about the display of goods, repeal book keeping requirements and allow mobile food vendors to keep goods on top of carts

Repealing criminal liability for general and mobile food vendors

Directing the New York City Department of Transportation to study and pilot the feasibility of new opportunities for street vending in pedestrian plazas, municipal parking lots, and metered parking spots

Repealing and replacing the inactive Street Vendor Review Panel with a new body that would review and amend time, place, and manner restrictions to street vending, which have not been updated for decades

“Together, we can balance the needs of street vendors, brick-and-mortar businesses, and residents,” Adams said, praising the SVAB for its collaboration.

