Giordano: We Need To Strengthen Security In Our Schools

School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas Leaves 21 Dead

Today, Dom Giordano led off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing the tragic events that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas, with a gunman carrying out a school shooting leaving 21 dead, including 19 children and 2 teachers. Giordano first leads off by discussing potential solutions, asking whether the time has come to put armed security in our schools. Dom plays back clips from lawmakers, including Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who pushed back against the suggestion of armed security. Then, Giordano leads into a conversation centered on mental health in the country, asking how we’ve gotten to the point where assailants believe a school shooting solves anything.

Security Expert Danny Coulson Offers Expertise on Horrific Texas School Shooting

Then, Danny Coulson, former FBI deputy assistant director and President of Coulson and Associates, joins the Dom Giordano Program to offer his expertise on the tragic school shooting that left 21 dead in Uvalde, Texas. First, Giordano asks Coulson about the security of the school, with Coulson stressing the importance of hardening entrance points and ramping up security to prevent events like this playing out in our schools.

Coulson takes umbrage with the way that the government directs funds, noting the amount of financial assistance provided to Ukraine while lawmakers continue sitting on their hands concerning protecting schools.

Abington Police Chief Pat Molloy on Potential Solutions for School Safety

In today’s second hour, Dom welcomes Abington Police Chief Pat Molloy back onto the Dom Giordano Program to discuss what they’re doing in Abington today after the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. First, Giordano asks Molloy what stands out for him from this incident, with Molloy stressing the importance of police response time, calling for a police presence in most schools to protect students. Molloy tells of the instrumentation between police and the world of education, suggesting ways that police officers can be an nonthreatening presence. Then, Giordano and Molloy discuss the nuances of the suggestion, with both telling of the push backs, particularly fiscally, of such a proposal.

Proactive Response Group Founder Chad Ayers on Uvalde, TX School Shooting

Then, Dom welcomes in Chad Ayers, Vice President and Founder of the Proactive Response Group, to the Dom Giordano Program.

First, Giordano asks Ayers his thoughts on hardening school buildings with security, wondering whether a strengthening of security is fiscally possible.

Then, Giordano asks for Ayers expertise, asking for solutions to strengthen security, particularly in districts that cannot afford it. Ayers tells what the Proactive Response Group does, and tells how his organization helps to prepare others to push back against these types of tragedy.

Philadelphia Commissioner Omar Sabir on Texas Shooting and Philadelphia Voting Security

In today’s third hour, Philadelphia Commissioner Omar Sabir rejoins the Dom Giordano Program to offer his thoughts on the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas. First, Sabir suggests we as a society take a step back and re-evaluate how we’ve gotten to this reality. Then, Dom asks the Commissioner about a potential solution he’s discussed throughout the show, asking whether Sabir would support a strengthening of security in schools from a philosophical standpoints. After that, Giordano questions the mention of voting access in a press release by the Commissioner centered on the shooting, with Sabir explaining why he’s in favor of, for example, more drop boxes in Philadelphia.

MontCo GOP Chair Liz Preate-Havey with an Update on Contested Senate Primary

Then, Liz Preate-Havey, chair of the Montgomery County GOP, returns to the Dom Giordano Program to provide an update in the highly contested Senate primary between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz. First, Giordano asks Preate-Havey as to whether or not MontCo has counted all of their votes, which the Chair confirms. Then, Giordano asks about the close vote count, asking Liz to tell listeners how a recount looks from the inside. After that, Giordano asks for Preate-Havey’s opinion on a lawsuit filed by candidate David McCormick, who’s suing in an effort to get wrongly dated ballots counted. Liz explains why she takes issue with the lawsuit, and tells how McCormick can score a huge political win if he were to withdraw the lawsuit. Also, Preate-Havey and Giordano forecast whether Dr. Oz will win over moderate women voters in a general election, a huge portion of voters in Pennsylvania.