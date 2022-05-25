ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Number Of States With Confirmed Or Suspected Monkeypox Cases Climbs To Six: Here's Rundown

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago

The number of new suspected monkeypox cases in the US has expanded to include six states, according to officials.

There have now been at least seven people nationwide with confirmed or presumed cases of the virus, which led to the federal government releasing vaccines from its stockpile to the most vulnerable Americans.

The one confirmed case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is in Massachusetts, with probable cases reported and being investigated in these five other states:

  • New York;
  • Washington;
  • Utah;
  • California;
  • Florida.

The most recent suspected case was reported in California and most have been linked to overseas travel.

Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash that could be preceded by a prodrome including fever, lymphadenopathy, and often other non-specific symptoms such as malaise, headache, and muscle aches.

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox virus infection, although antivirals developed for use in patients with smallpox may prove beneficial, officials noted.

“Based on the limited information available at this time, the risk to the public appears low,” according to the CDC. "Some people who may have symptoms of monkeypox, such as characteristic rashes or lesions, should contact their healthcare provider for a risk assessment.”

Fox News

Monekypox virus: What to know

The monkeypox virus is spreading across the world, with reports of cases in the U.K., Spain, Portugal and the U.S. In Massachusetts, a case was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Although it's the only case in America that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
