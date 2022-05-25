ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NOAA predicts as many as 10 Atlantic hurricanes this year

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IBis_0fqFepby00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Get ready for more storms this summer : For the seventh consecutive year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-average Atlantic hurricane season .

“There is a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season, and just a 10% chance of a below-normal season,” NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said at a news conference in Brooklyn.

The 2022 forecast projects 14 to 21 named storms , six to 10 hurricanes , and three to six major hurricanes. The six-month hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

Last year, there were 21 named storms and four major hurricanes, including Hurricane Ida , the remnants of which spawned tornadoes in the Philadelphia and South Jersey region and turned the Vine Street Expressway into a river .

Spinrad said NOAA is getting better at predicting what it calls the “cone of uncertainty” when tracking a storm’s landfall.

“Our improved track forecast has allowed us to more accurately pinpoint the area most at risk, which reduces the size of areas that may need to evacuate when a hurricane threatens,” he explained.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said with storms becoming more frequent and more intense, the agency is focusing on getting people ready before a storm hits.

“One of the biggest things that FEMA is doing is putting a lot more emphasis on the other parts of our mission, which is preparedness and mitigation,” she added.

Colorado State University last month also predicted a busy hurricane season .

While the number of this summer’s storms is uncertain, their names are not. NOAA announced when the first Atlantic storm forms, it will be named Alex .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Tornado Warnings Cancelled, but Storms Still Moving Through Area

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has cancelled tornado warnings in New Jersey and Delaware. Severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Chester and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and parts of Delaware remain. Stay with NBC10 for the latest. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert from 2...
DELAWARE, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storm To Bring Potential For Damaging Winds, Flooding And Isolated Tornadoes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a threat of damaging winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes in the Philadelphia region Friday afternoon and evening. A broken line of strong-to-severe storms will cross the area between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. moving southwest to northeast. The Philadelphia region is under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. This same line of storms has produced tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings across North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland. The greater Philadelphia area has been placed under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening by the Storm Prediction Center. This is a level two of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Confirmed tornado touches down in Lancaster County

KIRKWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) — A brief tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in southeastern Lancaster County during severe weather that impacted the Midstate on Friday, May 27. The National Weather Service conducted a storm survey on Saturday, May 28 in the area of Kirkwood, located in Lancaster...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlantic, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Bucks; Carbon; Chester; Dauphin; Delaware; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Monroe; Montgomery; Northampton; Philadelphia; Schuylkill; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 278 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKS BUCKS CARBON CHESTER DAUPHIN DELAWARE LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH MONROE MONTGOMERY NORTHAMPTON PHILADELPHIA SCHUYLKILL YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Noaa#Kyw Newsradio
MyChesCo

I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the U.S. 322/Commodore Barry Bridge (Exit 4) and Interstate 476 interchanges for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Pool Opening Delayed

(Atlantic) Atlantic Park and Rec. Director Bryant Rasmussen says the Sunnyside Pool will not open on Memorial Day Weekend. Rasmussen says they’ve painted benches, sealed the pool, and raised the umbrellas in anticipation of this upcoming season. Rasmussen says the delay is due to Mother Nature. Rasmussen says to...
ATLANTIC, IA
philasun.com

SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County moves to CDC High COVID-19 Community Level, urges public to take Precautions

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Office of Public Health has announced that the County is now in the CDC-defined “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19. The public is urged to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if you have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 dead after Pennsylvania house explosion; 2 injured

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — (AP) — A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing five people and leaving two others injured, authorities said Friday. Officials had earlier said four people died and others might be missing in Thursday evening's explosion in Pottstown but confirmed the fifth fatality as they combed through debris, Borough Manager Justin Keller said at a news conference Friday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Kayaker dies following Delaware River rescue

A kayaker has died after being rescued Sunday from the Delaware River in New Hope. New Hope Police Chief Michael Cummings said Jonathan Gentile died Tuesday evening. He had been taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where his father, James, is employed as a nurse. Father and son were kayaking together on Sunday when Jonathan’s kayak overturned after the pair went over the rapids, Cummings said.
NEW HOPE, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy