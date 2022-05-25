NOAA predicts as many as 10 Atlantic hurricanes this year

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Get ready for more storms this summer : For the seventh consecutive year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-average Atlantic hurricane season .

“There is a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season, and just a 10% chance of a below-normal season,” NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said at a news conference in Brooklyn.

The 2022 forecast projects 14 to 21 named storms , six to 10 hurricanes , and three to six major hurricanes. The six-month hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

Last year, there were 21 named storms and four major hurricanes, including Hurricane Ida , the remnants of which spawned tornadoes in the Philadelphia and South Jersey region and turned the Vine Street Expressway into a river .

Spinrad said NOAA is getting better at predicting what it calls the “cone of uncertainty” when tracking a storm’s landfall.

“Our improved track forecast has allowed us to more accurately pinpoint the area most at risk, which reduces the size of areas that may need to evacuate when a hurricane threatens,” he explained.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said with storms becoming more frequent and more intense, the agency is focusing on getting people ready before a storm hits.

“One of the biggest things that FEMA is doing is putting a lot more emphasis on the other parts of our mission, which is preparedness and mitigation,” she added.

Colorado State University last month also predicted a busy hurricane season .

While the number of this summer’s storms is uncertain, their names are not. NOAA announced when the first Atlantic storm forms, it will be named Alex .