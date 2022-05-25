ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FDA acknowledges slow response, 'suboptimal' decisions leading to baby formula shortage

By Anumita Kaur
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vG2XT_0fqFelKI00

Sluggish response and questionable decisions by the Food and Drug Administration exacerbated the nation's infant formula shortage, agency officials told lawmakers at a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"You're right to be concerned, and the public should be concerned," said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. The agency's response "was too slow and there were decisions that were suboptimal along the way."

Lawmakers grilled FDA officials during an hours-long hearing with the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, questioning what led to the formula shortage that is plaguing parents of infants across the nation.

Top executives from Abbott Nutrition, Gerber Products Co. and Reckitt — three of the largest manufacturers of infant formula in the U.S. — also testified before the committee, with Abbott Nutrition apologizing for its facility's shortfalls.

Supplies of baby formula have been scarce for weeks. Abbott Nutrition issued a recall in February and closed its Michigan factory — the nation's largest formula plant — after four babies who had consumed powdered formula from its plant fell ill. Two of the babies later died. Compounded by ongoing supply chain disruptions, the plant's closure left few options on store shelves and increasing frustration as parents struggle to find nutrition for their children .

"We knew this would create supply problems but had no choice given the facility conditions," Califf said. He said the agency issued warning memos about the supply chain risk to other government agencies, but did not alert President Biden or his chief of staff.

The problem brewed for months. Reports of an infection from Abbott's Michigan facility emerged in September, and the FDA received a lengthy whistleblower complaint from a former employee regarding the building's lack of sanitation a month later. It took two months for the FDA to interview the complainant, and many more months until the Abbott plant closed, according to Califf's testimony.

Regulators said that they reached a deal to allow Abbott Nutrition to restart its factory — with production projected to be underway as soon as June 4 — following an overhaul in the company's safety protocols and procedures. Abbott said it would take at least two months for its formula to begin arriving in stores.

"We are deeply, deeply sorry, and we are committed to ensuring this never happens again," said Christopher Calamari, senior vice president of Abbott Nutrition. "By the end of June, we expect we will be supplying more formula to Americans than we were in January, before the recall."

Lawmakers led a fiery interrogation into the Abbott facility's deficiencies, calling on the company to acknowledge its major role in the crisis. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) pushed Calamari to address his company's "culture problem," pointing to the whistleblower's report and employees' lack of care.

Calamari said his company would come out "better" from this situation.

Lawmakers also expressed criticism and disappointment concerning the FDA's handling of the crisis, repeatedly asking what slowed the agency's response and why government officials weren't made aware of the problem sooner.

"The current formula shortage has real consequences. Babies and children are suffering. Parents are nervous wrecks," said Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.). "It was totally preventable. ... We cannot ignore the need for longer-term solutions."

"I'm actually pretty furious about the FDA and its lack of food safety, leadership, communication and action," said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). "I can't tolerate, really, any more excuses and delays."

Califf said that the FDA's timeline was "too slow" and that there was "a lack of coordination," but stressed that there was no "intentional delay." He added that the FDA's food programs require a revamp, including more funding, more personnel and newer technologies to track the nation's supply chains.

The House last week passed a bill to provide $28 million in emergency funding to the FDA to address the formula shortage, which Califf said would be helpful. The bill's prospects in the Senate are unclear.

Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula, and authorized flights to import supply from overseas.

Nearly 80,000 pounds of baby formula arrived in Indianapolis on Sunday , transported from Germany by military plane. The flight was the first of several to provide “some incremental relief in the coming days” as the government works on a more lasting response to the shortage, Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, said Sunday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 2

Eric McCarty
3d ago

This is something the Transportation Secretary should have handled along with other agencies. That's why they exist, to deal with issues just like this.

Reply
2
Related
AOL Corp

Baby formula shortages: Here is how to keep your baby healthy and fed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As if having a newborn during a pandemic isn’t hard enough, ongoing formula shortages have thrust new parents into a state of panic. Get deals and shopping advice delivered...
HEALTH
Fox News

Baby formula shortage: Biden celebrates as 78,000 pounds of baby formula flown to US

More than 70,000 pounds of baby formula was flown to Indianapolis, Indiana, Sunday from Europe. "Folks, I’m excited to tell you that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula is loaded up with more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula and about to land in Indiana," President Biden tweeted Sunday. "Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
deseret.com

What did an FDA official tell Congress about the baby formula shortage?

Abbott Nutrition was the subject of harsh testimony by U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf when he appeared before a House subcommittee Wednesday to discuss the baby formula shortage. Still, Califf predicted that the shortage will let up soon, promising that “no matter what, we will be on...
STURGIS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Diana Degette
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Baby Formula#Gerber Products Co
freightwaves.com

FDA authorizes more baby formula imports as air cargo pipeline grows

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced that an emergency shipment of baby formula equivalent to 5 million 8-ounce bottles — more than triple the amount delivered this week on the first two Operation Fly Formula flights — is being readied in Europe. The news follows completion...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Kendal baby formula producer to supply US amid shortage

Baby formula produced in Cumbria is being sent to the US to help amid severe shortages. Kendal Nutricare has been approved by the US's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to fast-track about two million cans of its Kendamil product. A combination of US supply chain issues and a manufacturer shutting...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Anger as government plans to sell gene-edited ‘Frankenfood’ food unlabelled

Legislation to push through the development and marketing of “gene-edited” crops is set to be introduced in a new bill this week, despite opposition. The plans will allow vendors to sell gene-altered crops and livestock unlabelled in the face of government polling which shows most consumers want labels on gene-edited products.A survey found that 88 per cent of Brits are opposed to the rule change to permit the sale of so-called “Frankenfood”. Shoppers have raised concerns that without proper labelling, consumers won’t know what they’re putting in their bodies. Gene editing (GE) changes the traits of a species of...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
Benzinga

More Companies Join Race To Ease US Baby Formula Supply Crunch

Danone SA DANOY has been doubling shipments to the U.S. of Neocate formula for infants allergic to cow's milk, while Enfamil maker Reckitt is also working to boost supplies amid a nationwide shortage, company executives said. In February, Abbott Laboratories ABT recalled dozens of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formulas, creating...
INDUSTRY
People

Baby Formula Shortage Should End in Late July After 'Gradual Improvement,' FDA Commissioner Says

Parents should see a return to normal in baby-formula stock around the end of July, according to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf. On Thursday, Califf testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee about the ongoing formula shortage, saying, "It's going to be gradual improvement up to probably somewhere around two months until the shelves are replete again," CNBC reports.
EDUCATION
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
303K+
Followers
62K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy