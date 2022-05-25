ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merriam, KS

Merriam approves plans for new AdventHealth cancer center

By Sydnie Holzfaster
MERRIAM, Kan. — AdventHealth is one step closer to creating a new cancer treatment center in south Merriam, Kansas.

The Merriam City Council voted 8-0 to approve a preliminary development plan for AdventHealth to construct a new cancer center at its Shawnee Mission campus.

To make way for the three-story, 70,995-square-foot building the hospital intends to demolish the existing parking garage to the west of the existing Shawnee Mission Heart & Vascular Center.

Construction of the new treatment center will require the hospital to remove roughly 546 parking spaces. The applicant is proposing to build a new 229-space parking lot to the north of the new cancer center to help offset parking needs.

Community Development Director Bryan Dyer said the proposed expansion crosses a lot line and the property will need to be replatted before construction can begin.

AdventHealth plans to demolish the existing garage in August. Ryan Falk with Hoefer Welker Architecture estimates it will take roughly 15 months to construct the new cancer center.

Once construction is complete, the new building will replace AdventHealth’s current cancer center located at 9301 W. 74th St., Suite 100.

