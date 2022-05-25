And it's off! Dolphins' Tyreek Hill puts kibosh on match race against Jaylen Waddle

MIAMI GARDENS — Anyone waiting for that match race between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle might want to hold off on making the popcorn.

At the end of his media availability this week, Hill was asked about racing Waddle.

“I can’t race no more, man,” Hill said without elaborating.

Coach Mike McDaniel gave his blessing, of sorts, to the race last week.

“I’m not going to tell them not to race,” McDaniel said. “I love competitors. I’m also not going to force them to race.”

It’s entirely possible that McDaniel thought it over and became convinced it's not worth the risk, not even in May. Or it’s possible the two receivers felt that way.

When Hill joined the Dolphins, he sounded eager to show off his speed.

“Hey, wherever I go, the ‘Cheetah,’ he’s always got to prove he’s the fastest on the team no matter what,” Hill said. “I mean that.”

That doesn’t mean we won’t know if Hill is faster than Waddle or vice versa. For one thing, the NFL does post Next Gen Stats clocking players’ miles per hour. The Dolphins also keep those stats but don’t appear in a rush to reveal them.

Of course, there’s also the old-fashioned method. Maybe our eyes will begin to settle the question once the two get in a game together.

