10 Country songs perfect for your Memorial Day playlist

As Memorial Day nears, we take great pride in preparing to honor the service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Along with celebrating our freedom, which they so valiantly fought for, we also find it important to pay tribute in the most powerful way we know how — music.

Not a day goes by we don’t feel the utmost gratitude for our freedoms, and the songs below are just a few that highlight the sacrifices given for it.

As we head into the weekend, which also marks the unofficial start of Summer, we’ll be listening to these songs (and many more) that tell the stories of those we’ve lost and their families… giving us a perspective of more gratitude and love than ever before.

1. “American Soldier” — Toby Keith

“And I will always do my duty / No matter what the price / I've counted up the cost / I know the sacrifice”

2. “I Drive your Truck” — Lee Brice

“ I've cussed, I've prayed, I've said goodbye / I've shook my fist and asked God why / These days, when I'm missin' you this much / I drive your truck”

3. “Just A Dream” — Carrie Underwood

“It's like I'm looking from a distance / Standing in the background / Everybody's saying, he's not coming home now / This can't be happening to me / This is just a dream”

4. “American Flag On The Moon” — Brad Paisley

“ How do we honor those who have fallen and died for this dream? / I'm sure of one thing, it's not with gridlock or bickering”

5. “If You’re Reading This” — Tim McGraw

“I’m laying down my gun / I’m hanging up boots / I’m up here with God and we're both watching over you”

6. “Traveling Soldier” — The Chicks

“Our love will never end / Waitin' for the soldier to come back again / Never more to be alone when the letter said / A soldier's coming home"

7. “For You” — Keith Urban

“ I’m not trying to be a hero / I don’t wanna die / But right now in this moment, you don’t think twice”

8. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” — Justin Moore

“ Here's to the ones that didn't make it back home / The ones we ain't seen in so long / The hold up a beer ones, the wish they were here ones / The not forgotten but gone”

9. “Heaven Was Needing A Hero” — Jo Dee Messina

“ I guess Heaven was needing a hero / Somebody just like you / Brave enough to stand up for what you believe and follow it through”

10. “God Bless The U.S.A.” — Lee Greenwood

“And I'm proud to be an American / Where at least I know I'm free / And I won't forget the men who died / Who gave that right to me”

