2 killed in Everett domestic violence shooting Wednesday morning

By FOX 13 News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a shooting in a home Wednesday morning that left the suspect and victim dead. Major Crimes detectives suspect the shooting escalated from a domestic incident involving three...

Suspect arrested, employee recovering after a shooting at an Everett restaurant

EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested, and an employee is recovering after a Saturday morning shooting at a Denny's restaurant in the South Everett. According to Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), at around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Denny's on 128th street near I-5. Authorities say before shots were fired, an altercation happened after a group of people were asked to leave the restaurant.
KOMO News

Airsoft gun recovered after Everett schools went into lockdown

EVERETT, Wash. — Cascade High School and Evergreen Middle School went into lockdowns Friday morning after police received a report of a firearm near campus. Police say they recovered the firearm which was an airsoft gun and the lockdowns were lifted. The Everett Police Department said there is no...
q13fox.com

Man seriously injured in South Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A man was seriously injured Thursday night in a shooting in South Seattle. Officers responded to a shooting at 8th Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street after 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. According to police, the victim was standing on the...
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest suspected drug dealer, seize drugs, cash and handgun

SEATTLE - Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in downtown Seattle Thursday and recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 in cash. According to Seattle Police, at around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the area witnessed a man making drug deals near the corner of Pine St. and 2nd Ave. Officers followed him for several blocks when they tried to make an arrest. The suspect tried to run, but officer caught up to him. While they were putting handcuffs on the suspect, he tried tossing away a handgun. Authorities say they recovered the handgun, which was loaded, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash.
q13fox.com

Mercer Island Police investigating fatal shooting, car crash

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. - Mercer Island Police are investigating a fatal shooting and car crash Wednesday evening. According to authorities, police and firefighters were called to reports of a traffic accident near N Mercer Way and 70th Ave SE around 7:13 p.m. When they arrived, they found a truck that crashed into a power pole. A man and woman were inside, the latter of whom was dead. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
KING 5

Port Orchard man has AR-15 rifle destroyed after Texas shooting

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man says he wants his AR-15 rifle destroyed after the deadly shooting that killed 19 children and two adults in Texas. Jeff Gearhart is an avid hunter with several guns, but he said he has no need for his AR-15 anymore. He also doesn't want the gun to ever fall into the wrong hands.
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace woman arrested for fatal collision with motorcyclist in Everett

Mountlake Terrace resident Desiree Morin, 49, was arrested following a fatal collision with a motorcyclist in the 11100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett last week. According to probable cause documents filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, Everett police were dispatched to the collision shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20. They observed that Morin’s Honda Accord sedan had significant damage to its front end and was partially in the northbound oncoming lane of Evergreen Way. A heavily damaged motorcycle was laying nearby in the northbound lanes and farther north its rider was down in the street, bleeding profusely.
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest One, Seize Gun, Drugs, Cash Downtown Thursday Evening

Police recovered a handgun, narcotics and more than $2,000 cash from a suspected drug dealer Downtown on Thursday evening. At around 5:00 p.m., officers patrolling the Downtown core witnessed a man conduct multiple drug transactions in the 200 block of Pike Street. Police followed him several blocks away and told him he was under arrest. The man tried to run but officers quickly caught him. As police attempted to place him in handcuffs, the man tried to toss away a handgun. Officers recovered the loaded weapon, in addition to hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash from the suspect.
KING-5

9-year-old girl attacked by cougar in Stevens County

FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year old girl was attacked by a cougar Saturday morning at a kids camp near Fruitland, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The attack happened around 11 a.m. this morning. The girl's condition is unknown, but WDFW said the cougar has been killed.
KGMI

Transient man arrested in Cornwall Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man has been arrested after trying to drive away from officers while under the influence. Police reports state that witnesses called 911 around 5:45 on Thursday, May 26th, after finding the man touching himself in his truck in Cornwall Park. The driver, 64-year-old Mark...
q13fox.com

Stranger terrorizes single mom's Tacoma home repeatedly

TACOMA, Wash. - A single mom in Tacoma says a stranger is targeting her family, and she no longer feels safe; she reached out to FOX 13 News to help get attention on the issue. Ginger Rivera says she moved into her Tacoma home in January with her 15-year-old son.
seattlemedium.com

3 Suspects Robbed People At Gunpoint

Seattle Police is searching for three suspects who robbed multiple people at gunpoint. Detectives said they are searching for a group who stole three cars at gunpoint in South Seattle and First Hill last Wednesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after midnight, the suspects walked up to a man at a gas station near Rainier Ave. S. and S. Charlestown St. They then pointed guns at him and stole his vehicle.
