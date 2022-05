Parents who are interested in enrolling their four-year-old child in one of the pre-kindergarten programs provided in the Craven County School District for the 2022- 2023 school year will have two ways to apply. Children must be four years of age on or before August 31, 2022, to qualify. Parents can choose to register using the on-line application for their child who meets the age requirement, or they can apply at the in-person registration that will be held on Tuesday, June 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Graham A. Barden Elementary, located at 200 Cedar Drive in Havelock.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO