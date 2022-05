LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday afternoon’s La Follette Regional Planning Commission meeting was held at City Hall. It was a busy agenda and a packed room. Starting off the meeting were some comments from the citizens. Karolyn Turner brought to the commission’s attention of a couple of slum structures located near her house on Blue Drive. She stated that she had spoken to City Codes Officer Jeff Duncan in March about the issues yet all that had been done to the property was the lawn had been mowed. Turner is concerned for her children and her animals as there are snakes coming from that lot. Another citizen, Hank Hamblin, also addressed the commission about some property he bought at 201 West Central Avenue. Hamblin wants to build some commerce in that area but had some questions regarding a parking issue. Both citizens were told that someone would be reaching out to them to resolve their problems.

