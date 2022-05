RACINE AND KENOSHA – The Cities of Racine and Kenosha are among five Wisconsin cities sued this week by a conservative law firm over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. The Thomas More Society of Chicago, on behalf of individual residents from Racine, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison and Kenosha, filed separate lawsuits on Wednesday against elections officials in each of the cities. The suits were brought by Erick Kaardal, who is listed as Thomas More Society’s special counsel.

RACINE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO