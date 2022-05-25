ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Tennessee baseball vs. Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament postponed to Thursday due to weather

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tennessee baseball vs. Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament does not have a start time set Thursday due to inclement weather in Hoover, Alabama.

The No. 1 Vols (49-7) and No. 8 seeded Commodores (36-19) were scheduled to play Wednesday, but the game was postponed to Thursday morning. It was pushed to Thursday afternoon following the conclusion of No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Florida.

The Aggies and Gators were postponed due to weather Thursday morning.

STAKES: Tennessee baseball chasing G.O.A.T. status in NCAA playoffs. It starts with SEC Tournament

Vanderbilt advanced to the second round with a 3-1 win against Ole Miss .

The SEC Tournament has been affected by weather since it started Tuesday.

Alabama's 5-3 tournament-opening win against Georgia did not finish until mid-afternoon. Vanderbilt's win against Ole Miss did not start until after 10 p.m.

Auburn and Kentucky was delayed from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning. It was delayed against Wednesday morning and did not start until 1:45 p.m. following a three-hour delay.

The forecast Thursday calls for more rain.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee baseball vs. Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament postponed to Thursday due to weather

