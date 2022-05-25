Tennessee baseball vs. Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament postponed to Thursday due to weather

Tennessee baseball vs. Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament does not have a start time set Thursday due to inclement weather in Hoover, Alabama.

The No. 1 Vols (49-7) and No. 8 seeded Commodores (36-19) were scheduled to play Wednesday, but the game was postponed to Thursday morning. It was pushed to Thursday afternoon following the conclusion of No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Florida.

The Aggies and Gators were postponed due to weather Thursday morning.

Vanderbilt advanced to the second round with a 3-1 win against Ole Miss .

The SEC Tournament has been affected by weather since it started Tuesday.

Alabama's 5-3 tournament-opening win against Georgia did not finish until mid-afternoon. Vanderbilt's win against Ole Miss did not start until after 10 p.m.

Auburn and Kentucky was delayed from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning. It was delayed against Wednesday morning and did not start until 1:45 p.m. following a three-hour delay.

The forecast Thursday calls for more rain.

