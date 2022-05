Two Baton Rouge graduating seniors and one from Lafayette will be profiled on "Louisiana Young Heroes 2022" at 8 p.m. Friday on Louisiana Public Broadcasting. The trio are among seven Louisiana students LPB honored this year with "Young Hero" awards for "their service to communities, for their academic achievements, and for serving as an inspiration to those around them." The network has given the awards since 1995.

