Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars because seat belts can explode

Hyundai is recalling 239,000 vehicles because the seat belts can explode and send metal fragments throughout the vehicle, posing a safety risk to passengers.

The recall includes certain Accents, Elantras and Elantra HEVs from model years between 2019 and 2023, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The issue involves seat belt pretensioners on the driver's and front passenger's seats.

Safety regulators say the seat belts are made with "pyrotechnic-type" pretensioners that can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore, according to CBS News .

Hyundai is still trying to determine a specific root cause of the problem, the NHTSA added.

The recall includes 61,000 2019-2022 Accents, 166,000 2021-2023 Elantras and 12,000 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs.

Owners of recalled vehicles will be notified by mail beginning July 15 and Hyundai dealership will repair the vehicles at no charge. The repair involves securing the malfunctioning part with a cap to prevent it from exploding, the NHTSA said.

The recall comes on the heels of another issued by the automaker earlier this month for 215,000 Sonata sedans that could catch fire due to leaky fuel hoses -- the latest in a series of issues related to engine failures and fires that stretches back to 2015, CBS reported.