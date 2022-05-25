ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-25 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you...

alerts.weather.gov

WIFR

NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms

(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, Will counties

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Will and Cook County Wednesday evening. The warning will be in effect until 6:45 p.m. A Tornado Warning was previously issued for Kane, Cook and DuPage counties Wednesday afternoon. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m. for Kane...
COOK COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

EF-0 tornado confirmed near Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The tornado that touched down outside Beloit on Wednesday evening cut a three and a half mile-long track before lifting, the National Weather Service reported after surveying the scene. According to the agency’s report, the tornado developed around 6:50 p.m. near Paddock and Finley Roads as...
BELOIT, WI
WGNtv.com

New tornado warning just issued for northeast DuPage County, valid until 4:15 pm CDT

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 333 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 415 PM CDT. * AT 333 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER LISLE, OR NEAR WHEATON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... CAROL STREAM AND GLEN ELLYN AROUND 345 PM CDT. LOMBARD, GLENDALE HEIGHTS AND BLOOMINGDALE AROUND 350 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE ADDISON, VILLA PARK, ELMHURST, ROSELLE, ELK GROVE VILLAGE, BENSENVILLE, WOOD DALE AND ITASCA. THIS INCLUDES... COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, MORTON ARBORETUM, AND WHEATON COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 128 AND 130. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 5 AND 14. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 23 AND 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

A severe thunderstorm just issued for portions of Kankakee, Iroquois, Newton, and Lake County (IN), valid until 6:15 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 533 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 615 PM CDT. * AT 532 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MOROCCO, MOVING NORTH AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LOWELL, MANTENO, MOMENCE, MOROCCO, LAKE VILLAGE, GRANT PARK, ST. ANNE, HOPKINS PARK, SUN RIVER TERRACE, BEAVERVILLE, DONOVAN, SCHNEIDER AND SUMAVA RESORTS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 323 AND 324. THIS INCLUDES... US 41 DRAGWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Tornadoes Touched Down in Freeport, Beloit Wednesday

The National Weather Service says that two tornadoes touched down during an outbreak of severe weather in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with one of those twisters packing wind speeds of at least 100 miles per hour. According to damage assessments completed by experts, an EF-1 tornado touched down near...
FREEPORT, IL
NBC Chicago

Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Expire After Storms Fire in Area

Showers and thunderstorms prompted a series of weather warnings across parts of Illinois and northwest Indiana on Wednesday. The final remaining warning was canceled after a thunderstorm, which was impacting Will, Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and Indiana, weakened below severe limits. Prior to that, a severe thunderstorm warning...
CHICAGO, IL
wxerfm.com

Rock County Tornado Confirmed, Waiting For Details

(WHBL) – We know it was a tornado, but we don’t know how strong it was just yet. The National Weather Service says it will have teams out in Rock County to survey the damage from Wednesday’s storm. Forecasters say the tornado briefly touched down about 7...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

14 injured when boat explodes at marina in Seneca, Illinois

SENECA, Illinois - Fourteen people were injured when a boat caught fire at a marina in Seneca, Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Witnesses described hearing an explosion around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina before seeing raging flames and heavy smoke coming from the boat. Illinois State Police said...
SENECA, IL
WGNtv.com

Tornado warnings expire for Chicago area

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 348 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 348 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER ADDISON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... OHARE AIRPORT, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND FRANKLIN PARK AROUND 355 PM CDT. SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 400 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, DES PLAINES, PARK RIDGE AND ROLLING MEADOWS AROUND 405 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE PALATINE, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, NILES, MORTON GROVE, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, NORTHBROOK, WINNETKA, NORTHFIELD, DEERFIELD AND GLENCOE. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 67 AND 78. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 4. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. OEMC ZONES...TORNADO WARNING. 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
WGN TV

Strong thunderstorms moving rapidly north through east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 448 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 ILZ033-039-INZ019-252230- IROQUOIS IL-FORD IL-BENTON IN- 448 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN FORD, SOUTHERN IROQUOIS AND BENTON COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM CDT/630 PM EDT/... AT 448 PM CDT/548 PM EDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING GUSTY SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BOSWELL TO NEAR ROSSVILLE TO NEAR GIFFORD. MOVEMENT WAS NORTH AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PAXTON, FOWLER, MILFORD, OTTERBEIN, ONARGA, OXFORD, CISSNA PARK, BOSWELL, BUCKLEY, EARL PARK, STOCKLAND, LODA, ROBERTS, WOODLAND, WELLINGTON, THAWVILLE, AMBIA, CLARENCE, DUNNINGTON AND WADENA. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 259 AND 282. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

15 Injured, 1 Seriously, in LaSalle County Boat Fire: State Police

An investigation is underway after 15 people were injured in a boat fire Saturday afternoon at a LaSalle County marina, according to Illinois State Police. The fire was reported at approximately 4:26 p.m. at Spring Brook Marina, 623 W. River Dr. in Seneca, approximately 11 miles west of Morris. A total of 17 people were on the boat when the fire erupted, and 14 of the passengers sustained injuries, according to police.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL

