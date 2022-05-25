Tornado Warning issued for Kane by NWS

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 333 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 415 PM CDT. * AT 333 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER LISLE, OR NEAR WHEATON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... CAROL STREAM AND GLEN ELLYN AROUND 345 PM CDT. LOMBARD, GLENDALE HEIGHTS AND BLOOMINGDALE AROUND 350 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE ADDISON, VILLA PARK, ELMHURST, ROSELLE, ELK GROVE VILLAGE, BENSENVILLE, WOOD DALE AND ITASCA. THIS INCLUDES... COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, MORTON ARBORETUM, AND WHEATON COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 128 AND 130. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 5 AND 14. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 23 AND 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO