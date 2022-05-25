Tornado Warning issued for Kane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you...
(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Will and Cook County Wednesday evening. The warning will be in effect until 6:45 p.m. A Tornado Warning was previously issued for Kane, Cook and DuPage counties Wednesday afternoon. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m. for Kane...
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The tornado that touched down outside Beloit on Wednesday evening cut a three and a half mile-long track before lifting, the National Weather Service reported after surveying the scene. According to the agency’s report, the tornado developed around 6:50 p.m. near Paddock and Finley Roads as...
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 333 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 415 PM CDT. * AT 333 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER LISLE, OR NEAR WHEATON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... CAROL STREAM AND GLEN ELLYN AROUND 345 PM CDT. LOMBARD, GLENDALE HEIGHTS AND BLOOMINGDALE AROUND 350 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE ADDISON, VILLA PARK, ELMHURST, ROSELLE, ELK GROVE VILLAGE, BENSENVILLE, WOOD DALE AND ITASCA. THIS INCLUDES... COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, MORTON ARBORETUM, AND WHEATON COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 128 AND 130. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 5 AND 14. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 23 AND 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
BELOIT, Wis. — The National Weather Service will survey an area of damage near Beloit Thursday to confirm whether a tornado touched down in the area Wednesday evening. A brief tornado touchdown was reported around two miles northeast of Newark around 6:50 p.m. Video posted to social media shows a tornado on the ground near the area of Paddock Road.
(WTVO) — Residents spent Thursday cleaning up after two confirmed tornadoes occurred in Stephenson and Rock counties on Wednesday night. The tornado southeast of Freeport touched down about a mile east/southeast of Oakdale Nature Preserve, moving south towards the Albertus Airport. Peak wind gusts with the EF-1 tornado were around 100 mph. It was 30 […]
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 533 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 615 PM CDT. * AT 532 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MOROCCO, MOVING NORTH AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LOWELL, MANTENO, MOMENCE, MOROCCO, LAKE VILLAGE, GRANT PARK, ST. ANNE, HOPKINS PARK, SUN RIVER TERRACE, BEAVERVILLE, DONOVAN, SCHNEIDER AND SUMAVA RESORTS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 323 AND 324. THIS INCLUDES... US 41 DRAGWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
The National Weather Service says that two tornadoes touched down during an outbreak of severe weather in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with one of those twisters packing wind speeds of at least 100 miles per hour. According to damage assessments completed by experts, an EF-1 tornado touched down near...
Trained weather spotters reported funnel clouds over parts of DuPage and Cook counties on Wednesday afternoon, part of a flare-up of severe weather that sparked tornado warnings in several other communities. According to the National Weather Service, one funnel cloud was reported during a thunderstorm that impacted northeastern DuPage County....
Showers and thunderstorms prompted a series of weather warnings across parts of Illinois and northwest Indiana on Wednesday. The final remaining warning was canceled after a thunderstorm, which was impacting Will, Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and Indiana, weakened below severe limits. Prior to that, a severe thunderstorm warning...
(WHBL) – We know it was a tornado, but we don’t know how strong it was just yet. The National Weather Service says it will have teams out in Rock County to survey the damage from Wednesday’s storm. Forecasters say the tornado briefly touched down about 7...
SENECA, Illinois - Fourteen people were injured when a boat caught fire at a marina in Seneca, Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Witnesses described hearing an explosion around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina before seeing raging flames and heavy smoke coming from the boat. Illinois State Police said...
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 348 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 348 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER ADDISON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... OHARE AIRPORT, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND FRANKLIN PARK AROUND 355 PM CDT. SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 400 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, DES PLAINES, PARK RIDGE AND ROLLING MEADOWS AROUND 405 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE PALATINE, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, NILES, MORTON GROVE, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, NORTHBROOK, WINNETKA, NORTHFIELD, DEERFIELD AND GLENCOE. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 67 AND 78. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 4. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. OEMC ZONES...TORNADO WARNING. 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 448 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 ILZ033-039-INZ019-252230- IROQUOIS IL-FORD IL-BENTON IN- 448 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN FORD, SOUTHERN IROQUOIS AND BENTON COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM CDT/630 PM EDT/... AT 448 PM CDT/548 PM EDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING GUSTY SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BOSWELL TO NEAR ROSSVILLE TO NEAR GIFFORD. MOVEMENT WAS NORTH AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PAXTON, FOWLER, MILFORD, OTTERBEIN, ONARGA, OXFORD, CISSNA PARK, BOSWELL, BUCKLEY, EARL PARK, STOCKLAND, LODA, ROBERTS, WOODLAND, WELLINGTON, THAWVILLE, AMBIA, CLARENCE, DUNNINGTON AND WADENA. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 259 AND 282. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Fifteen Illinois counties, including several in the Chicago area, have transitioned to a “high community level” of the virus just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The designation comes from guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and...
The CDC reported late Thursday (May 26, 2022) that 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Peoria. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at...
The Midwest, including Illinois and Indiana, could potentially see strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes and damaging winds possible with the storms. According to the Storm Prediction Center, all of Illinois and Indiana are currently under a “marginal” risk for severe weather on Wednesday, the lowest of five storm...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new warning from the Illinois Department of Public Health about rabid bats.They've been spotted in Champaign, Jackson, Macon, and Will counties. Bats are the most common carriers of rabies and are responsible for most human cases in the U.S.
An investigation is underway after 15 people were injured in a boat fire Saturday afternoon at a LaSalle County marina, according to Illinois State Police. The fire was reported at approximately 4:26 p.m. at Spring Brook Marina, 623 W. River Dr. in Seneca, approximately 11 miles west of Morris. A total of 17 people were on the boat when the fire erupted, and 14 of the passengers sustained injuries, according to police.
