Flood Watch issued for Adams, Covington, Franklin, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 07:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Northwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 705 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyman, or near Gulfport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Saucier, Lyman and Latimer. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 40 and 43. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO