Turning hearing aids into noise-canceling devices

Power any Qi-enabled smartphone with the Lexon City Energy Pro wireless charging station. Delivering 10 watts of power, it’ll charge your devices in no time. It also has a 3-watt Bluetooth speaker, so you can listen to music at your desk. Moreover, the Lexon City Energy Pro has LED light indicators to show when it’s charging. Best of all, this wireless charging station offers a wireless connectivity of 10m. Furthermore, this gadget, which is available in 4 colors, features environmental noise-canceling microphones. So you can answer professional calls at your desk without any background noise impacting the overall quality. In fact, this Bluetooth speaker provides hands-free use to retrieve conference calls with ease. Overall, charge your devices while listening to music with a single gadget.
