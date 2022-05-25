ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

Top 10 U.S. beaches for 2022 named

By Colin Martin
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023fHs_0fqFafAm00

Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as "Dr. Beach," has been reviewing and ranking beaches for over 30 years, and just recently came out with his annual list of America's Best Beaches .

This year, Ocracoke Island's Lifeguarded Beach in Outer Banks, North Carolina earned the No. 1 ranking, moving up from the third spot in 2021.

Leatherman uses 50 criteria, including beach width, sand softness, water temperature and color, to evaluate 650 public beaches throughout the United States, according to CNN Travel .

He is a professor and director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University, and told CNN Travel that Ocracoke Island's Lifeguarded Beach checked all the boxes for what he looks for in a beach.

"I like this area because it has the three things that you must have to make a great beach: clean sand, clean water and beach safety," Leatherman said.

Leatherman called Ocracoke Island's Lifeguard Beach his "favorite getaway beach."

"Here you will find some of the wildest beaches in the country. Big surf dominates in late summer so families with children may want to come earlier in the year," Leatherman wrote. "Don’t expect to play golf or stay at the Ritz; the main pursuits are swimming and beachcombing."

The Dr. Beach website says that Leatherman also preaches beach safety, as he tries to bring awareness to the dangers of rip currents and promotes no smoking at beaches. He said that the Outer Banks gets bonus points for no smoking and well trained lifeguards.

The rest of Dr. Beach's rankings for 2022 included another Outer Banks beach, two in Florida, two in Hawaii, and one in each of California, Massachusetts, New York, and South Carolina.

"We're lucky, here in the United States we really have hundreds of beautiful beaches... and these are just the top 10," Leatherman said.

Here is the rest of the list:

2. Caladesi State Island Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, FL
3. Coopers Beach, Southampton, NY
4. St. George Island State Park, Florida Panhandle
5. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, HI
6. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks, NC
7. Coronado Beach, San Diego, CA
8. Wailea Beach, Maui, HI
9. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, SC
10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

5 Most Beautiful South Carolina Beaches

Summer is just around the corner and many of us are thinking about where to spend our summer holiday. Whether you are lucky enough to live in South Carolina or simply like to come here often, we have put together a list of 5 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. All of them are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are amazing options no matter if you are traveling with your family and children, if you are on a holiday with a group of friends, or if you are a solo traveler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocracoke, NC
Lifestyle
City
Buxton, NC
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Ocracoke, NC
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Beach Park#Lighthouse Beach#Cnn Travel#Ritz#Dr Beach
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Married father, 62, falls to his death from aerial lift while fixing 144ft tall Ferris wheel at popular Jersey Shore amusement park

A worker plunged to his death from an aerial mobile lift while repairing a 114ft Ferris wheel at a popular Jersey Shore amusement park. Subcontractor Robert Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove in Salem County, fell to his death at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to city officials.
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Travel
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy