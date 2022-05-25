ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn man convicted of acting as recruiter, smuggler for ISIS

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09G0bg_0fqFaeI300

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 40-year-old Brooklyn man originally from Kosovo was convicted on Wednesday for joining ISIS, recruiting fighters, smuggling recruits into Syria and managing some of the terrorist organizations media efforts.

A Brooklyn federal court convicted Mirsad Kandic of conspiracy to provide material support to the Islamic State and providing material support to ISIS.

Kandic, who was a legal permanent resident of the U.S., tried to join ISIS in 2012, but was on a no-fly list and was unable to leave the U.S. He tried to fly from Toronto, Canada to Istanbul, Turkey in 2013, but again he was prevented from boarding the flight.

Later that year, he took a bus from New York City to Mexico and flew through Panama, Brazil, Portugal, Germany, Kosovo and Turkey to get to Syria.

He started as a fighter for ISIS defending a stronghold on the outskirts of Aleppo, but he was soon directed to go to Turkey to serve as a conduit for recruits and a media manager.

After recruiting fighters, he would obtain false identification papers and help usher them through Turkey into Syria.

He also helped organize the excavation of tunnels under the Turkey-Syria border through which the U.S. believes between 800 and 1,000 fighters were smuggled into Syria.

His smuggling efforts weren’t limited to trafficking humans into Syria. He also operated an online weapons market through which he sold military equipment to ISIS fighters.

Alongside his responsibilities as a recruiter and smuggler, Kandic operated more than 120 Twitter accounts to disseminate ISIS propaganda. By spreading ISIS media, he was able to recruit people online.

He was arrested in Bosnia in 2017 and extradited to the U.S.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
yonkerstimes.com

Husband And Wife Charged in Interstate Gun Trafficking Scheme

Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, John DeVito, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New York Field Division (ATF), and Keechant L. Sewell, Police Commissioner for the City of New York (NYPD), announced today that RONALD ROGERS and ANAUNCIA ROGERS were charged with conspiracy to commit gun trafficking and gun trafficking, in connection with their involvement in a scheme to illegally obtain and transport firearms from Georgia for resale to residents of New York. RONALD ROGERS was arrested yesterday traveling from Georgia to New York and was presented today before Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger in the Southern District of New York. ANAUNCIA ROGERS was also arrested yesterday in Georgia and was presented today in the Northern District of Georgia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Panama, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, May 27, 2022

ANOTHER THEFT RING TAKEN DOWN: A massive retail theft operation in New York City that stole and resold millions of dollars in goods has been taken out of commission, announced New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Following a three-year investigation, law enforcement seized more than $3.8 million worth of stolen retail items from the enterprise’s alleged boss, Roni Rubinov; more than 550 stolen gift and cash cards; and more than $300,000 in cash.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Recruiting#Kosovo#The Islamic State
The Jewish Press

Rabbi Pinchas Stolper Dead at 90, Counselled Thousands of Youths

Rabbi Pinchas Aryeh Stolper of Brooklyn passed away at age of 90. He worked with Jewish youth for more than 40 years, counseling thousands of children and teens. He was also a prolific writer and editor, expounding on various Torah-related topics in hundreds of articles and books. Rabbi Stolper received...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
Country
Syria
Country
Germany
vnexplorer.net

NYC Doctors allegedly left a breathing tube in a patient for 30 years

Rene Remache received the tube when he fell out a window at just 6 years old. Handout Photos. His life nearly went down the tubes. Doctors at Elmhurst Medical Center left a 10-inch breathing tube in a Queens man’s body — and didn’t realize the mistake or retrieve it for an astounding 30 more years, according to a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn suspect attacked man on stoop, stole $6,000, police say

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a suspect in a violent robbery in Brooklyn. A 44-year-old man was sitting on a stoop when a suspect approached and pushed him to the ground, according to police. It happened May 15 in Dyker Heights. The attacker repeatedly punched and kicked the man, and got away with a cellphone and wallet containing $6,000 in cash, police said. The victim suffered cuts and bruises, but refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Gun violence prevention groups applaud court ruling on NYS law

NEW YORK CITY — The Brady, Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and New Yorkers Against Gun Violence applauded a decision by a federal court in New York on Wednesday to dismiss a challenge brought by the gun industry against a law that provides victims of gun violence access to the courts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shoves teen in traditional Jewish garb in Brooklyn, police say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager dressed in traditional Jewish garb was attacked in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. The 18-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near Spencer Street when a man said “Am going to get rid of all you Jews” during an unsuccessful attempt to punch him with a closed fist, authorities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man slashed in unprovoked attack in Manhattan, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Thursday, police said. The 29-year-old victim was walking at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and East 63rd Street when a man approached him from behind and pulled out a knife unprovoked, video of the incident showed. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy