A small plane operated by a private airline in Nepal with 22 people onboard has gone missing, said airline and government officials.The Tara airlines twin-engine aircraft was reportedly on a scheduled flight from the tourist town of Pokhara, about 200km northwest of capital Kathmandu to Jomsom, which is about 80km to the northwest.It lost contact with airport authorities shortly after take off on Sunday morning at 9:55am, news agency ANI reported.“The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt Dhaulagiri after which it hadn’t come into contact,” chief district officer Netra...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 50 MINUTES AGO