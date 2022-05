A team of researchers from SWOG Cancer Research Network, a cancer clinical trials group funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), have shown that they can use methylation patterns in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) extracted from blood samples to predict which patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer are likely to benefit from chemotherapy before their surgery. In the future, such a biomarker from a blood sample, or "liquid biopsy," might save some patients from having to undergo a difficult chemotherapy regimen that would provide them little benefit.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO