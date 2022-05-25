ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin's We Are Blood plans blood drive in honor of Uvalde

By Nicole Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman
We Are Blood, Central Texas' blood bank, is hosting a blood drive in honor of the community of Uvalde, after Tuesday's school shooting.

The mobile drive will be at the Texas Capitol, 1220 Colorado St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. You do not need an appointment to donate.

If you're not able to donate at that mobile drive, you can make an appointment for another mobile drive or at We Are Blood's donation centers: 4300 N. Lamar Blvd.; 3100 W. Slaughter Lane; and 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900, Austin.

Donations can be scheduled at WeAreBlood.org or by phone at 512-206-1266.

How to help:Blood drives, GoFundMe page set up for victims of Texas school shooting. How you can help.

“We Are Blood joins all of Central Texas in expressing our deepest sympathy to the Uvalde community in the aftermath of this devastating tragedy," said Nick Canedo, We Are Blood’s vice president of community engagement. "Through the generosity of our blood donor family, we stand ready to lend aid and honor those victims at our Capitol blood drive.”

Critical need for blood:As Austin and its surrounding area grows, so does the local need for blood donations

We Are Blood needs at least 200 donors a day to provide blood to Central Texas hospitals. Additional donations can help We Are Blood provide blood to other areas of Texas and the country when supplies are low or when there is an emergency such as a school shooting.

We Are Blood has been experiencing its own shortages, especially for platelets in recent years as the demand for blood has increased throughout Central Texas.

Increase blood needs:'Scary' need for blood with COVID-19 omicron surge, Austin growth outpacing donations

