What's Tyrann Mathieu's jersey number? Here's what he was wearing at OTAs

The hype to buy Tyrann Mathieu's new Saints jersey was so strong that it crashed the NFL Shop's website, so there's going to be a good chunk of the fanbase invested (figuratively and literally) in which jersey number he wears in his homecoming season.

Mathieu donned both Nos. 14 and, more notably, No. 7 at LSU. Both were numbers he couldn't have worn in the pros until recent numbering rule changes. In his three NFL stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, Mathieu has donned No. 32 each time.

And it appears that trend will continue, with the Saints sharing an image of Mathieu working out at this offseason's first set of Organized Team Activities while wearing the No. 32. The team was quick to add that the number was not yet official.

Mathieu told WWL earlier this offseason that going back to his college number probably likely wasn't going to be in the cards, particularly when considering the number is worn by Taysom Hill in a meaningful way, honoring his late brother.

"I’ve had a lot of fun wearing the No. 7 so I don’t see my kinda looking back in the treasure chest trying to pull out some magic," Mathieu said. "I’ve been moving on with my life and it’s been working out for me, so I’ll try my best not to look back too much.”

The only real hurdle to donning No. 32 was that it was already taken. Bryce Thompson had been listed on the Saints' roster in that number throughout the offseason, but he was shifted to No. 31 this week. Veteran players have been known to compensate younger players for their signature numbers, but it's unknown at this point whether Mathieu had to pony up for 32.

The Saints had yet to make the jersey number official as of Wednesday afternoon, so don't plan for those pre-orders to be filled just yet. The other veteran number still being waited on is Jarvis Landry. The WR wore No. 80 at LSU and throughout his career. That number was assigned to second-year WR Kawaan Baker, but he was spotted wearing No. 87 in images from Wednesday's practice. Landry wasn't shown.

Here's a list of the unclaimed jersey numbers as of Wednesday:

- No. 8*

- No. 9*

- No. 32**

- No. 40

- No. 43

- No. 47

- Nos. 60-62

- No. 65

- No. 72

- No. 87***

* = Unofficially off-limits (Archie Manning & Drew Brees)

** = Being worn by Tyrann Mathieu in practice but not yet official