ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Passenger threatens to cut cab driver while getting dropped off, steals $150

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rw6Yn_0fqFaOMX00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A cab driver was robbed by a passenger in Upper Manhattan last month, authorities said.

The 39-year-old victim was dropping off a passenger on April 5 around 5:15 p.m. in front of 566 West 180th Street in Washington Heights when the passenger pulled out a knife, police said.

The suspect threatened to cut the cab driver if he didn’t give him money. He then stole about $150 from the cup holder before leaving the vehicle, officials said.

Cops said the victim attempted to follow the thief but lost him.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as having a light skin complexion, approximately 20 to 35 years old, 5'6" tall, 145 lbs.; black hair and last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Brooklyn cops probing 911 gunshot report open fire on fleeing Honda CRV that struck officer; driver wounded

A uniformed NYPD officer opened fire on a driver who tried to run him down as he and his partner investigated a report of gunshots in Brooklyn early Saturday, police said. The motorist, who was behind the wheel of a Honda CRV, was wounded, said cops. The officers, members of the 90th Precinct’s Public Safety Team, were summoned the corner of Broadway and Lorimer St. in Williamsburg at 3:55 ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Slashing Outside NYC Subway Station Hospitalizes Man After Attack From Behind: Cops

A man was hospitalized in Manhattan earlier this week after a broad daylight attack from an unknown perp left the victim with cuts up and down his back, police said. The attacker sprung from behind, slashing the 29-year-old several times in the back and arm outside the subway station at the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 63rd Street, according to the NYPD.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Upper Manhattan#The Cab#Washington Heights#Cup Holder#Property Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Victim slashed with box cutter in East Village: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police responded to a victim who was slashed with a box cutter Friday afternoon. The victim was attacked near Saint Marks Place in the East Village. Police did not say where the victim was hit, but did say they were taken to a hospital and expected to survive. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Morris Heights: Search for 62-Year-Old Missing Woman

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 62-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Morris Heights, located in the 46th precinct. It was reported to the police that Victoria Perez of 1640 Macombs Road in Morris Heights was last seen on Saturday, May 21, at approximately 10 a.m., leaving her home.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy