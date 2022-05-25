Passenger threatens to cut cab driver while getting dropped off, steals $150

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A cab driver was robbed by a passenger in Upper Manhattan last month, authorities said.

The 39-year-old victim was dropping off a passenger on April 5 around 5:15 p.m. in front of 566 West 180th Street in Washington Heights when the passenger pulled out a knife, police said.

The suspect threatened to cut the cab driver if he didn’t give him money. He then stole about $150 from the cup holder before leaving the vehicle, officials said.

Cops said the victim attempted to follow the thief but lost him.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as having a light skin complexion, approximately 20 to 35 years old, 5'6" tall, 145 lbs.; black hair and last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).