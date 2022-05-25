BT says it's time to manage Yankees expectations: 'The season suddenly feels very different'

The Yankees pulled out a dramatic win on Tuesday night to avoid a four-game losing streak, but potentially lost DJ LeMahieu (left wrist discomfort) and Giancarlo Stanton (right calf tightness) in the process.

Having lost three of four while losing Chad Green for the year and Aroldis Chapman to the IL, Tierney says the Yanks suddenly have a very different feel after the past week’s events.

“The season suddenly feels very different,” Tierney said during Wednesday’s show.

“It’s really felt different since the [Josh] Donaldson situation over the weekend. Since that situation, three straight losses, Chad Green going on the IL, he’s done, the bullpen doesn’t look the same, whether it’s injuries or performance.”

But BT is most worried about the big Yankee slugger that had to leave Tuesday’s game, bringing back injury concerns that had been mainly quieted throughout last season and the start of this season.

“I’m worried about Stanton,” Tierney said. “He’s the one guy whose healing powers, his recuperating powers, have always been questioned. It’s very rarely been ‘Stanton tweaked a hammy, we’ll see him in four or five days.’ It’s more ‘Stanton tweaked something, we’ll see him in four to five months.’”

BT stresses that he’s by no means pressing the panic button, but he says it might be time to pull back the early expectations and comparisons to some of the best teams in Yankee history.

“It’s not worry, it’s not fear, it’s not sounding the alarm prematurely,” Tierney said. “It’s being aware of the circumstances…but it’s also about resetting the expectations for the season. We saw some articles saying ‘Watch out ’98 Yankees,’ maybe a little early for that stuff.

“They’re good, but I never thought they were this juggernaut beyond reproach.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)