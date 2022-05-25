Who won the Hickory Open at Soangetaha this past weekend? Find out here...

GALESBURG — Forty-three individuals took part in The Society of Hickory Golfers' Mid American Hickory Open this past weekend at Soangetaha Country Club.

The golfers used pre-1935 equipment in a stroke play format, and they hailed from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin — as well as Angus Rollo, a Scotsman who currently resides in Hvalsoe, Denmark.

The Open Division Champion was Gary Youngberg, an Ames, Iowa, native, He shot two-day total of 158. The Open Reserve (net champion) was Jim Eike of Neenah, Wisconsin. The Senior Division Champion was Kirk Watson of Ames (164).

The Senior Reserve (net champion) was Oneida’s Jim McGraw. In the Statesman division (70 + years old), Mike Needleman of Kansas City won (169). The Statesman Reserve (net champion) was James Griffin of Neenah, Wisconsin.

Last Sunday’s scramble winners were Galesburg’s Mark Wilson, Bob Hoerner, Scott Baldwin and J.C. Wise in the men’s division. Winning the women’s division was the Galesburg quartet of Cheri Hosteng, Marsha Wilson, Karen Hawkinson and Elena Wetherbee.