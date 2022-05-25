Centre County school district officials remind families of resources after Texas school shooting

Centre County school district superintendents sent letters to families on Wednesday with resources for parents and students in the wake of a deadly Texas school shooting.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and 2 adults, according to the Associated Press . It was the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.

“We are heartbroken and sickened at the unspeakable school shooting that occurred yesterday in Uvalde, Texas,” State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell wrote. “The grief of the Uvalde community, and especially the families of the students and adults who were killed, leaves us deeply shaken.”

SCASD schools will also have an increased law enforcement presence in the upcoming week, O’Donnell wrote.

Bald Eagle Area School District Interim Superintendent Joseph Clapper wrote that the mass shooting “serves as a vivid reminder that no school is immune to these atrocities.”

In the message to families, Clapper urged parents and students to share any safety concerns with school officials, law enforcement officials or both.

“The conduct of our Bald Eagle students is outstanding,” Clapper wrote. “Every day our students demonstrate they care about their education and are proud of their community and schools. Yet, it only takes one thoughtless moment, one irresponsible action by one person to do great harm. We have learned through the terrible experience of others that these dreadful events can happen in any community and in any kind of school setting.”

O’Donnell also encouraged students to reach out to guidance counselors and continue to use Safe2Say to report anything they see. Resources on the district’s safety plans and trauma response team can also be found online.

Both superintendents shared resources for students and parents in the aftermath of tragedy. They include:

O’Donnell also suggested a series of Sesame Street content made to help young children understand traumatic events.