ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County school district officials remind families of resources after Texas school shooting

By Keely Doll
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RslST_0fqFaA0N00

Centre County school district superintendents sent letters to families on Wednesday with resources for parents and students in the wake of a deadly Texas school shooting.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and 2 adults, according to the Associated Press . It was the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.

“We are heartbroken and sickened at the unspeakable school shooting that occurred yesterday in Uvalde, Texas,” State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell wrote. “The grief of the Uvalde community, and especially the families of the students and adults who were killed, leaves us deeply shaken.”

SCASD schools will also have an increased law enforcement presence in the upcoming week, O’Donnell wrote.

Bald Eagle Area School District Interim Superintendent Joseph Clapper wrote that the mass shooting “serves as a vivid reminder that no school is immune to these atrocities.”

In the message to families, Clapper urged parents and students to share any safety concerns with school officials, law enforcement officials or both.

“The conduct of our Bald Eagle students is outstanding,” Clapper wrote. “Every day our students demonstrate they care about their education and are proud of their community and schools. Yet, it only takes one thoughtless moment, one irresponsible action by one person to do great harm. We have learned through the terrible experience of others that these dreadful events can happen in any community and in any kind of school setting.”

O’Donnell also encouraged students to reach out to guidance counselors and continue to use Safe2Say to report anything they see. Resources on the district’s safety plans and trauma response team can also be found online.

Both superintendents shared resources for students and parents in the aftermath of tragedy. They include:

O’Donnell also suggested a series of Sesame Street content made to help young children understand traumatic events.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Student arrested after Altoona school threat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a 15-year-old Thursday morning after investigating a threat directed at the junior high school, Altoona police report. Altoona police were notified Wednesday, May 25, of a student who made a threat of “potential violence.” A threat that came the same day as a school shooting in Udvale, Texas, that […]
ALTOONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four local counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

PITTSBURGH — Four Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are back at the “high” community transmission level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties wear masks indoors in public. They also encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccines, and get tested immediately if experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Man charged with touching 12 yo girl in mothers home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl. Oswaldo Romero-Posadas, 54, is accused of touching his girlfriends daughter in their Punxsutawney home in January 2020. The girl reportedly told a therapist of the encounter in August 2021 and later talked to a Children’s […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Shooting at neighbor lands Huntingdon County man in prison

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a Shade Gap man who allegedly shot at his neighbor he accused of stealing money from a bank account, according to state police. Police report that on May 26, around 10 p.m. they were called by the victim about 46-year-old Craig Long shooting at them […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob O'donnell
WTAJ

Driver wanted for fleeing from State College cops

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the owner/driver of a red pickup truck. On April 30 around 11:17 p.m., police said they spotted the truck driving the wrong way on W College Avenue at the intersection of S Atherton Street. When they attempted to […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Violence#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#The Associated Press#Scasd#Bald Eagle Area School
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County ABATE Accused of Failing to Provide All Funds Raised for 3-Month-Old Baby Suffering from Brain Cancer

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County ABATE is accused of failing to provide the full amount of funds that were raised for a three-month-old infant suffering from brain cancer. According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Organized Crime Unit...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Arson investigations underway at Selinsgrove medical facility

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene of two separate fires that occurred on Wednesday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 24, at the Selinsgrove Center intermediate care facility. According to state documents, there are 250 residents currently living on the property with varying levels of intellectual disabilities […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
Times News

RBMN receives first frac sand unit train

Reading & Northern took delivery of its first unit train of frac sand around 10:30 a.m. on May 15. Norfolk Southern Railroad delivered the 75-car train to Reading & Northern’s North Reading Yard where R&N crews were on hand to receive the train and take it to R&N’s Sand Storage facility in Pittston.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WTAJ

Another alleged victim comes forward against former Westmont teacher

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shawn Miller, former music teacher at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, faces new charges after another alleged victim came forward to police about her experiences. Miller was at his preliminary hearing Wednesday on allegations that he raped a 9-year-old student back in 2015. On his way out of Magisterial District Judge […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
831
Followers
198
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy