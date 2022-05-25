ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's oldest operating trolley gearing up for summer season

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJV7T_0fqFa3uX00
Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

The oldest operating trolley in Denver will be opening to the public for its summer season later this week, according to an announcement from Denver Trolley officials.

The Denver Trolley is an open-air "breezer" that follows scenic route along the South Platte Greenway.

"Denver once had an extensive electric rail transit system that included over 250 miles of city tracks and 40 miles of high-speed interurbans connecting Denver with Golden and Boulder. Thousands of riders used the system for accessing downtown Denver and its venues for shopping, going to work and school, seeing friends, and for recreation," the Denver Trolley website says.

This year, the trolley will run from Saturday, May 28, through Sunday, August 14. Tickets cost $7 for any riders 13 or older.

"Our Trolley operates from Confluence Park (REI), past the Downtown Aquarium, Children’s Museum of Denver, and Broncos Stadium at Mile High," officials said.

For more information, visit the Denver Trolley website here.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Front Range pools forced to close, postpone openings, amid nationwide lifeguard shortage

A lonely lifeguard chair at the 20th Street Gym watched over an empty pool Thursday, indicative of a lifeguard shortage which is squeezing the breath from many Front Range facilities at the start of summer. From Aurora to Denver to Boulder and Englewood, pools are closing, postponing opening day or staggering their hours because there aren't enough lifeguards to staff them. “With the economy and pandemic recovery people aren’t coming out in the same amounts for jobs,” said Denver City and County Recreation Director Leslie Pickard.
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

New shuttle offers easy access to Colorado's mountains from Denver

There's a new option for those seeking to reach Colorado's central mountain region from Denver and it's actually pretty affordable. Officially launched for Memorial Day Weekend, Bustang now offers its 'Pegasus' shuttle route, which starts at Denver Union Station and ends in the town of Avon, traveling I-70. Stops along the way include the Federal Center Station in Denver, Idaho Springs (at request), Frisco, and Vail. In terms of travel time, the full route is estimated to take 2.5 hours one-way.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Year after canceled green light on trails, e-bikes remain in limbo in Colorado Springs

Trails Are Common Ground is a national coalition of people who, by the group's own description, are "working together to create a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for anyone who steps, rides or rolls onto any trail." One of these people is Nancy Hobbs. She's a trail-running aficionado and organizer who sits on Colorado Springs' Trails, Open Space and Parks working committee.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Denver#Mile High#Broncos#The Denver Trolley
OutThere Colorado

10 of Colorado's most unique music venues to check out

When thinking of unique Colorado music venues, Red Rocks Amphitheatre is going to fly into mind. This state is home to many other venues with their own specific slices of magic. Here are some to check out:. Lulu’s Downstairs. 107 Manitou Avenue., Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com. Walking into this Manitou...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado city among 'best biking cities' in nation

A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine which American cities were the best for bike riding. In order to do so, the company compared 24 different metrics across the 200 largest cities in the country, focusing on five different aspects of biking – access, safety, climate, community, and events.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

From Larimer Square to the Molly Brown House, these five Denver places are historic gems worth celebrating

Denver has had its ups and downs when it comes to historic preservation. Entire blocks of downtown buildings were leveled in the 1960s and ’70s in the name of urban renewal. In many cases, that meant scraping away the structures and laying down asphalt for parking lots. That period also birthed efforts to save some of the city’s most significant spaces, a movement that has remained strong since Larimer Square...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs chefs to compete on Food Network's 'The Great Food Truck Race'

A love of food and a taste for adventure propelled three Colorado Springs chefs to race along the California coast this year. Married couple Houston Greenlee and Gio Palacio and their friend DJ Williams make up Southern Pride Asian Fusion, one of nine teams to compete on the upcoming season of "The Great Food Truck Race." It premieres June 5 on Food Network.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver will close several indoor pools this summer to ensure outdoor pools can fully open

Denver Parks and Recreation will close six of its indoor pools to ensure it can operate its outdoor pools during the summer amid lifeguard shortages. A news release from the city said it will continue to pay the full cost of lifeguard certification or renewal for applicants on top of other recruiting methods. The city won't open its outdoor pools until June 13 so it will have enough time to host two more certification courses.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Temperature could tie 128-year-old record in Colorado, snow possible this weekend

While Friday and Saturday are expected to be warm and dry around much of Colorado, storms are set to hit the state on Sunday, lasting for multiple days. According to the National Weather Service, near-record-setting temperatures will be reached around the state on Friday. While Denver's forecasted high of 89 is expected to approach a record daily high of 93 degrees, temperatures in Breckenridge are expected to tie a record daily high of 70 degrees, set in 1894.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Six hikes near Denver to get you in shape for fourteener season

Getting in shape for fourteener season comes with a complication: You want to prepare your legs and lungs for hikes that will involve 3,000 to 5,000 feet of elevation gain, even more in some cases, but high mountain trails still have snow on them. Usually the best training for a specific physical activity is doing that activity, or one that simulates it, but nobody wants to set a treadmill on 10% incline and walk on it for six hours. Fortunately, there are plenty of trails...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Maine woman rescued after falling during Flatiron hike

May 27—A 24-year-old Maine woman was rescued Friday morning after suffering injuries from a fall on the 2nd Flatiron. About 8:30 a.m., dispatchers for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman about a person who had fallen on the "Freeway" on the 2nd Flatiron. The injured woman had landed and hurt her right shoulder, possibly dislocating it, a news release said. Members of the Rocky Mountain...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

6 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Paddlefest, drag racing and more

They quilt and stitch and sew and their work makes up the Quilt, Craft And Sewing Festival this weekend in Castle Rock at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and Events Center. Beginning at 10 a.m. each day, exhibits, demonstrations, newest things from crafting and needle-art companies, and a make-and-take with advice from the pros. Admission $10 for three days. quiltcraftsew.com.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy