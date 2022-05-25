ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Abbott plans to restart production of baby formula at Michigan plant on June 4

By Taijuan Moorman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Abbott Laboratories plans to reopen its Sturgis, Michigan, plant on June 4, following a shutdown earlier this year, the company announced this week.

The company previously announced it had reached a deal with the Food and Drug Administration to reopen the facility after the department shut the plant down in February following an inspection that found various sanitation issues.

The shutdown for the maker of the popular Similac formula contributed to a nationwide shortage of infant formula that started late last year.

In a press release, the company also noted that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan has amended its consent decree to allow the release of its EleCare specialty formulas for free in limited quantities. The formula was previously on hold following the February recalls of Abbott formulas from its Michigan facility.

The company said all of its products have been tested to ensure they are safe to distribute.

Production of the EleCare formula, which is hypoallergenic and used by babies and children with gastrointestinal disorders, will be the priority at the Michigan plant once production resumes, with the formula expected to be released around June 20, according to the release.

Parents and caregivers in urgent need of EleCare products are asked to contact their healthcare professional or Abbott at 1-800-881-0876 for more information.

Last week, Abbott announced it would be ramping production at its Columbus facility to assist with the national baby formula shortage.

Baby formula recall:FTC warns parents, caregivers of baby formula scams amid shortage

"Releasing this product immediately will help families impacted by the lack of availability of EleCare," said Robert Ford, Abbott chairman and CEO, in a statement. "When we restart our Sturgis facility the first week in June, we will produce EleCare first and make enough so that several months of supply will be available."

