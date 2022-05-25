ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson to hold 6th Annual Juneteenth festival in downtown Jackson despite no vote by city

By Joshua Williams, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

The 6th Annual Juneteenth on Farish Festival will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June18-19, in the historic Farish Street District, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Tuesday.

The event will have a parade as well as a concert celebrating Bobby Rush a Jackson Blues Legend.

The event, Lumumba said, will be sponsored by downtown Jackson partners , a group of Jackson leaders that formed in the 1990s to "enhance the quality of life for those who live, work and play downtown," accord to their website.

'A long time in the making': New water pipe to improve water service in South Jackson

More: Children, teens looking for summer activities in the Jackson area? Here are some options

The celebration of Juneteenth acknowledges the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States and was made a federal holiday last year by the Biden Administration.

The Juneteenth celebration almost did not happen when city council members voted against funding the fireworks for the program, reportedly saying it would send the wrong message especially in light of recent violence in the city.

Lumumba said he sat down with the Downtown Jackson Partners.

"These partners of Jackson … recognize that two treasured events within the city of Jackson, were in jeopardy of not taking place," Lumumba said, referring to Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.

Lumumba said the Downtown Jackson Partners will fund the Juneteenth Fireworks, which report are expected to cost about $9,000.

"I would like to thank the downtown Jackson partners for filling in the gaps to make sure we can have a Juneteenth festival after trial and error," Lumumba said. "At this moment I'm sure we all know how important this is historically after years of trying to get this recognized as a national holiday. Also an additional $2,000 has been raised for the Fourth of July."

Lumumba said the Juneteenth celebration is important as the city has an 80% to 85% Black population.

"I believe it is important that we realize the value of these events," Lumumba said. "These are unifying events that will allow us to gain a better sense of community despite the challenges we have in the city."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379fHE_0fqFXtFF00

Ison Harris, director of Jackson Parks and Recreation, said the event was in jeopardy.

"Several weeks ago we made plea to host these events but it didn't make it through city council voting," Harris said. "The community spoke with various calls elaborating on the need to have such events in the capital city. One of the main residents was Allan Cole. The goal as a capital city is to celebrate and have fireworks on this holiday in support of Juneteenth.

"As a kid I always remembered the Fourth of July because of the fireworks and we don't need to deprived our kids of this great city of such for Juneteenth."

Bishop Ronnie Crudup chairman of Downtown Jackson Partners said he supports the event moving forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Btlmi_0fqFXtFF00

"With the leadership of President Johnathan Gomez of Downtown Jackson Partners on behalf of the board we were very pleased to be able to push the initiative of this event," Crudup said. "For us it is all about equality and Jackson has a great history of doing events and this needed to go forward."

In other news: Jackson Public Schools to appeal case against teachers union to state Supreme Court

More: Jackson City Council asks judge to prevent mayor from vetoing council no votes

Lumumba said the city would have adequate security on site.

"There will be JPD officers present," Lumumba said. "We will have the fire department … Safety is always our priority."

IF YOU GO

What: 6th Annual Juneteenth on Farish Festival

When : Saturday, June 18, 2022

Where: Farish Street 300 N. Farish St. Jackson

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson to hold 6th Annual Juneteenth festival in downtown Jackson despite no vote by city

