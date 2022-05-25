ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

'It's pretty typical turnout:' Final Crawford County voter turnout 25.6 percent

By Zach Tuggle, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

Results of the 2022 primary election became official Wednesday afternoon in Crawford County .

"The numbers changed, but no outcomes changed," said Kim Rudd, director of the Crawford County Board of Elections .

The tallies were updated because 79 ballots were made official during the county's certification process, which took place throughout the day Wednesday.

"We had 65 provisionals that we counted," Rudd said. "And 14 post absentee, which means they were postmarked at least the day before the election."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ijc81_0fqFWxJQ00

The mailed ballots were all received within 10 days of the primary election, as law requires.

25% voter turnout

There were 7,123 ballots cast in the election, including the new votes added Wednesday during the certification process.

That amounts to 25.6% of the county's 27,812 registered voters who turned out for this year's primary election.

"In an off-election, even though it's a governor’s race, it's pretty typical turnout," Rudd said.

Four years ago, in 2018, there was a 20.8% turnout for the primary.

"November will be better," Rudd said.

The elections director said that every autumn she expects about double the number of voters to cast ballots than did that spring.

Presidential election years see a greater response than do off-year elections, but maintain the same ratio of turnout.

"The primary of 2020 was about 40%," Rudd said. "In November of 2020, it was 74% percent."

Levy and alcohol sales approved

During the election, incumbent county commissioner Tim Ley won the primary bid to retain his seat.

Robyn Sheets won the race for county auditor.

Voters countywide approved a 0.4-mill, 10-year renewal levy for the Crawford Park District.

In Bucyrus, voters passed a local option for Sunday alcohol sales at Aldi, 1885 E. Mansfield St.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: 'It's pretty typical turnout:' Final Crawford County voter turnout 25.6 percent

Comments / 0

