Kaine Criticizes Senate Inaction

Washington, D.C. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Senator Tim Kaine (D), a long time proponent of gun control, is critical of what he considers to be U.S. Senate indifference in light of mass shootings. A mass shooting in Texas at an elementary school Tuesday killed two teachers and 19 children.

Kaine believes it should not take 60 votes to get gun control legislation through the Senate, but rather, a simple majority. The fillabuster rule requires any bill get a super-majority before it gets through the Senate. The U.S. Senate is currently 50-50 with a Democratic Vice-President. The U.S. House of Representatives has passed gun control measures.

Kaine says he is optimistic things will change, however, as Virginia did pass gun control measures following Democratic control of the General Assembly in 2019. Gun rights supporters argue gun control measures violate the second amendment.