2022 Charles Schwab Challenge: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Colonial Country Club

A number of top players visit Fort Worth looking to reassert themselves after a tough PGA Championship.

At +4500, Sebastian Munoz will look to get hot again in the Lone Star State. Golffile | Pedro Salado

Does experience matter? The two former Korn Ferry Tour all-stars duking it out for not only their first win on the PGA Tour but first major would probably tell you “yes.”

It was back and forth for most of the final round at Southern Hills for not only Will Zalatoris and Mito Pereira, but Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young as well. However, all four would ultimately shoot over par, allowing 2017 champion Justin Thomas to sneak into a playoff with only Zalatoris after Pereira’s mishap on 18 . In the playoff, JT’s resolve and driving ability sparkled as he captured his second major title.

As for the picks, Fitzpatrick and Young both seriously contended for their first major championship recording T5 and T3, respectively, while Patrick Cantlay never seemed interested and missed the cut .

We now head back to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. Similar to the first tournament post-Masters, Colonial will enjoy a strong field including six of the top 10 golfers in the world. Unlike the unpredictable weather patterns of Tulsa, it should be sunny and hot throughout the week amid the shorter par-70, 7,200-yard layout. We’ll certainly see plenty of more birdies and an advantage for those who can keep the ball in regulation.

According to SI Sportsbook , Masters champion and No. 1 in the world Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +1100. Right behind are friends and recent winners Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at +1200. Next up is reigning British Open champion Collin Morikawa at +1600. To close out the notables is Norwegian star Viktor Hovland at +2000.

For our favorite, we’re going just outside those mentioned above again and taking Sam Burns at +2800. This is solid value for a guy who’s won twice on the season and who seems to have found something at the PGA Championship with a top-20 finish after missing two straight cuts. Colonial has been previewed to be “Southern Hills Lite” and that will bode well for a guy who can lean on what brought him success the week prior. Furthermore, Colonial places an emphasis on second shots and Burns ranks 12th in strokes gained: approach and 13th in strokes gained: total for his Tour campaign so far. Burns should use momentum gained from last week for a strong outing in Texas.

For a midrange pick, Sebastian Munoz at +4500 seems to be the right horse here, playing some steady golf as of late. Munoz has not missed a cut since back in January at The American Express and did not finish worse than T39 prior to last week’s PGA Championship where he made the cut in brutal conditions. He contended at the recent AT&T Byron Nelson recording a T3 and perhaps most importantly, Munoz has positive strokes gained: approach in each start since missing his lone cut of 2022. Look for the guy who finished third at Colonial last year to make another serious run.

For a deep sleeper, we are going to look at last year’s renaissance man, Stewart Cink at +10000. We must go all the way back to 2000 to find Cink’s best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge where he finished runner-up. However, the guy who won twice last year at the Safeway Open and RBC Heritage seems to be finding some of that form again. In two of his last five starts, Cink finished T7 at the Valspar Championship and T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship along with a solid T23 at last week’s PGA Championship. If Southern Hills was a warm-up for what players should expect at Colonial, Cink should continue to find some past touch and contend.

2021-22 picks scoreboard :

Events : 27

Winners : 2

Top 5s : 9

Top 10s : 5

Top 20s : 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Jordan Spieth +1200

Collin Morikawa +1600

Viktor Hovland +2000

Will Zalatoris +2000

Max Homa +2500

Sam Burns +2800

Abraham Ancer +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Daniel Berger +3300

Tony Finau +3300

Sungjae Im +3300

Webb Simpson +3300

Davis Riley +4000

Chris Kirk +4000

Jason Kokrak +4000

Billy Horschel +4000

Brian Harman +4000

Gary Woodland +4500

Kevin Na +4500

Sebastian Munoz +4500

Mito Pereira +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Harold Varner +5000

Maverick McNealy +5500

Tom Hoge +5500

Bryson DeChambeau +6000

Patrick Reed +6600

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Cameron Tringale +7000

C.T. Pan +7000

Ryan Palmer +7500

Rickie Fowler +8000

Kevin Kisner +8500

Erik Van Rooyen +9500

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +9500

Joel Dahmen +9500

Troy Merritt +9500

Cam Davis +10000

Ian Poulter +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

Russell Knox +10000

Matthew NeSmith +10000

Stewart Cink +10000